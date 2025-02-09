Callum Kerr of Netflix's 'Virgin River' releases statement on parents' death

Signage of the streaming company, Netflix Inc., at its headquarters in Los Gatos, California in 2024. File photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Scottish actor Callum Kerr issued a statement Sunday following the death of his mother and stepfather in France. The bodies of Kerr's stepfather, retired fraud investigator Andrew Searle and Kerr's mother Dawn were discovered Thursday at their home in southwest France, Deadline reported. Advertisement

"At this time, Callum Kerr, Amanda Kerr, Tom Searle & Ella Searle are grieving the tragic loss of their mother and father, Dawn and Andrew Searle. No family member is available for media interviews or comments," Kerr posted on social media.

"We kindly request that their privacy be respected during this difficult period. We will provide updates as appropriate."

Dawn Searle's body was found outside the couple's property, surrounded by jewelry, The Guardian reported. Emergency responders later discovered Andrew Searle's corpse.

Callum Kerr is best known for his role as George Kiss on BBC Channel 4 program Hollyoaks in 2020 and 2021 and also had recurring roles in the Fox program Monarch. Most recently, he starred in the Netflix series Virgin River. He also released a number of country music songs.

BBC News reported that the public prosecutor said: "Both died violent deaths, but I cannot establish that either was a homicide. All hypotheses remain open." Autopsies on Searle and Kerr are scheduled to begin Monday.

