Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 9, 2025 / 4:16 PM

Callum Kerr of Netflix's 'Virgin River' releases statement on parents' death

By Mark Moran
Signage of the streaming company, Netflix Inc., at its headquarters in Los Gatos, California in 2024. File photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE
Signage of the streaming company, Netflix Inc., at its headquarters in Los Gatos, California in 2024. File photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Scottish actor Callum Kerr issued a statement Sunday following the death of his mother and stepfather in France.

The bodies of Kerr's stepfather, retired fraud investigator Andrew Searle and Kerr's mother Dawn were discovered Thursday at their home in southwest France, Deadline reported.

Advertisement

"At this time, Callum Kerr, Amanda Kerr, Tom Searle & Ella Searle are grieving the tragic loss of their mother and father, Dawn and Andrew Searle. No family member is available for media interviews or comments," Kerr posted on social media.

"We kindly request that their privacy be respected during this difficult period. We will provide updates as appropriate."

Dawn Searle's body was found outside the couple's property, surrounded by jewelry, The Guardian reported. Emergency responders later discovered Andrew Searle's corpse.

Callum Kerr is best known for his role as George Kiss on BBC Channel 4 program Hollyoaks in 2020 and 2021 and also had recurring roles in the Fox program Monarch. Most recently, he starred in the Netflix series Virgin River. He also released a number of country music songs.

BBC News reported that the public prosecutor said: "Both died violent deaths, but I cannot establish that either was a homicide. All hypotheses remain open." Autopsies on Searle and Kerr are scheduled to begin Monday.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Midwest, Plains states brace for another round of winter weather
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Midwest, Plains states brace for another round of winter weather
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Two winter storms are bearing down on the northern United States as millions of Americans are digging out from the last round of snow and ice, which snarled traffic in the air and on the ground. Four people are dead.
Elon Musk's mother bombarded with comments calling her a Nazi
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Elon Musk's mother bombarded with comments calling her a Nazi
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Maye Musk, the mother of billionaire Elon Musk, has been bombarded with comments calling her a Nazi after her son did an apparent fascist salute during the inauguration of President Donald Trump weeks ago.
National security adviser says there are 'no plans to invade Canada'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
National security adviser says there are 'no plans to invade Canada'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz said Sunday, "I don't think there's plans to invade Canada."
Missing plane in Alaska found crashed with no survivors
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Missing plane in Alaska found crashed with no survivors
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The bodies of 10 people killed in a plane crash were identified Saturday after the plane was found Friday night.
FBI investigating South American Theft Groups in the United States
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
FBI investigating South American Theft Groups in the United States
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Professional athletes and prominent actors are among high-profile U.S. citizens who have been targeted by what the FBI is calling South American Theft Groups.
Judge bans Musk's DOGE from accessing Treasury payments
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge bans Musk's DOGE from accessing Treasury payments
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A federal judge early Saturday blocked Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency team from accessing the Treasury Department payment system, the latest in a series legal orders against the Trump administration.
Musk: No plan to buy TikTok
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Musk: No plan to buy TikTok
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Elon Musk does not intend to buy TikTok after President Donald Trump recently extended the grace period on a pending ban of the Chinese-owned social media site in the United States.
Trump targets Kennedy Center in culture war
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump targets Kennedy Center in culture war
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has fired several members of the board of trustees for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and make himself the center's chairman.
Georgia police officer shot 'almost immediately' after responding to call
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Georgia police officer shot 'almost immediately' after responding to call
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A Georgia police officer was shot and killed while responding to a call near a shopping center in an Atlanta suburb, officials confirmed.
Trump cites Biden's 'poor memory' in revoking former president's intelligence briefings, security clearances
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump cites Biden's 'poor memory' in revoking former president's intelligence briefings, security clearances
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is retaliating against Joe Biden, revealing on social media he plans to revoke the former president's security clearances.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

7.6-magnitude earthquake triggers Caribbean tsunami warnings
7.6-magnitude earthquake triggers Caribbean tsunami warnings
Palestinian prisoners show frailty and abuse, like Israeli hostages
Palestinian prisoners show frailty and abuse, like Israeli hostages
Elon Musk's mother bombarded with comments calling her a Nazi
Elon Musk's mother bombarded with comments calling her a Nazi
FBI investigating South American Theft Groups in the United States
FBI investigating South American Theft Groups in the United States
National security adviser says there are 'no plans to invade Canada'
National security adviser says there are 'no plans to invade Canada'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement