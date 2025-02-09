Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 9, 2025 / 2:58 PM

Elon Musk's mother bombarded with comments calling her a Nazi

By Adam Schrader
Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk gestures on stage when he speaks inside the Capital One Arena after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th President of the United States in Washington, DC on Monday, January 20, 2025. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
1 of 5 | Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk gestures on stage when he speaks inside the Capital One Arena after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th President of the United States in Washington, DC on Monday, January 20, 2025. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Maye Musk, the mother of billionaire Elon Musk, has been bombarded with comments calling her a Nazi after her son did an apparent fascist salute during the inauguration of President Donald Trump weeks ago.

The revelation that Maye Musk has faced vitriol from the public came from a post by her Jewish manager, Anna Sherman, that was retweeted by her son. Maye Musk, in her own post, said she receives about 100 "hateful" comments every day.

Advertisement

"If you watch the video from the inauguration, do you really believe Elon's intention was to make a Nazi salute? Do you truly think that? If you do, you've lost your mind," Sherman said in the post. "People are grasping at anything just to fuel their hatred. This is bullying -- aggressive bullying! What makes you feel better when you spread hostility and unrelenting hate?"

Maye Musk had defended her son after his apparent Nazi salute and urged him to file lawsuits against CNN and other news outlets for reporting about the gesture.

Related

She previously faced controversy for suggesting in a social media post that people use "10 fake names" to commit voter fraud in the 2024 presidential election. Her son's own platform flagged her post as promoting illegal activity, as legal experts warned that her comments could constitute solicitation of a crime.

Advertisement

Musk's father, Errol Musk, has also faced criticism for his former ownership of a Zambian emerald mine in the 1980s. His son has said his father exaggerated those claims and that he did not benefit from familial wealth in making his own fortune.

Meanwhile, Musk himself has previously made headlines for apparent far-right sympathies. In September, he publicly backed the Alternative für Deutschland, a far-right political party that has ties to extremism that has been called "outright neo-Nazi" in nature.

Latest Headlines

Midwest, Plains states brace for another round of winter weather
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Midwest, Plains states brace for another round of winter weather
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Two winter storms are bearing down on the northern United States as millions of Americans are digging out from the last round of snow and ice, which snarled traffic in the air and on the ground. Four people are dead.
Callum Kerr of Netflix's 'Virgin River' releases statement on parents' death
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Callum Kerr of Netflix's 'Virgin River' releases statement on parents' death
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Scottish actor Callum Kerr issued a statement Sunday following the death of his mother and stepfather in France.
National security adviser says there are 'no plans to invade Canada'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
National security adviser says there are 'no plans to invade Canada'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz said Sunday, "I don't think there's plans to invade Canada."
Missing plane in Alaska found crashed with no survivors
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Missing plane in Alaska found crashed with no survivors
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The bodies of 10 people killed in a plane crash were identified Saturday after the plane was found Friday night.
FBI investigating South American Theft Groups in the United States
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
FBI investigating South American Theft Groups in the United States
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Professional athletes and prominent actors are among high-profile U.S. citizens who have been targeted by what the FBI is calling South American Theft Groups.
Judge bans Musk's DOGE from accessing Treasury payments
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge bans Musk's DOGE from accessing Treasury payments
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A federal judge early Saturday blocked Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency team from accessing the Treasury Department payment system, the latest in a series legal orders against the Trump administration.
Musk: No plan to buy TikTok
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Musk: No plan to buy TikTok
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Elon Musk does not intend to buy TikTok after President Donald Trump recently extended the grace period on a pending ban of the Chinese-owned social media site in the United States.
Trump targets Kennedy Center in culture war
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump targets Kennedy Center in culture war
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has fired several members of the board of trustees for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and make himself the center's chairman.
Georgia police officer shot 'almost immediately' after responding to call
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Georgia police officer shot 'almost immediately' after responding to call
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A Georgia police officer was shot and killed while responding to a call near a shopping center in an Atlanta suburb, officials confirmed.
Trump cites Biden's 'poor memory' in revoking former president's intelligence briefings, security clearances
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump cites Biden's 'poor memory' in revoking former president's intelligence briefings, security clearances
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is retaliating against Joe Biden, revealing on social media he plans to revoke the former president's security clearances.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

7.6-magnitude earthquake triggers Caribbean tsunami warnings
7.6-magnitude earthquake triggers Caribbean tsunami warnings
Callum Kerr of Netflix's 'Virgin River' releases statement on parents' death
Callum Kerr of Netflix's 'Virgin River' releases statement on parents' death
Palestinian prisoners show frailty and abuse, like Israeli hostages
Palestinian prisoners show frailty and abuse, like Israeli hostages
FBI investigating South American Theft Groups in the United States
FBI investigating South American Theft Groups in the United States
National security adviser says there are 'no plans to invade Canada'
National security adviser says there are 'no plans to invade Canada'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement