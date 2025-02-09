Elon Musk's mother bombarded with comments calling her a Nazi

1 of 5 | Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk gestures on stage when he speaks inside the Capital One Arena after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th President of the United States in Washington, DC on Monday, January 20, 2025. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Maye Musk, the mother of billionaire Elon Musk, has been bombarded with comments calling her a Nazi after her son did an apparent fascist salute during the inauguration of President Donald Trump weeks ago. The revelation that Maye Musk has faced vitriol from the public came from a post by her Jewish manager, Anna Sherman, that was retweeted by her son. Maye Musk, in her own post, said she receives about 100 "hateful" comments every day. Advertisement

"If you watch the video from the inauguration, do you really believe Elon's intention was to make a Nazi salute? Do you truly think that? If you do, you've lost your mind," Sherman said in the post. "People are grasping at anything just to fuel their hatred. This is bullying -- aggressive bullying! What makes you feel better when you spread hostility and unrelenting hate?"

Maye Musk had defended her son after his apparent Nazi salute and urged him to file lawsuits against CNN and other news outlets for reporting about the gesture.

She previously faced controversy for suggesting in a social media post that people use "10 fake names" to commit voter fraud in the 2024 presidential election. Her son's own platform flagged her post as promoting illegal activity, as legal experts warned that her comments could constitute solicitation of a crime.

Musk's father, Errol Musk, has also faced criticism for his former ownership of a Zambian emerald mine in the 1980s. His son has said his father exaggerated those claims and that he did not benefit from familial wealth in making his own fortune.

Meanwhile, Musk himself has previously made headlines for apparent far-right sympathies. In September, he publicly backed the Alternative für Deutschland, a far-right political party that has ties to extremism that has been called "outright neo-Nazi" in nature.