Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 8, 2025 / 6:37 PM

Musk: No plan to buy TikTok

By Mike Heuer
Elon Musk gestures on stage at the Capital One Arena after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025, and said he has no plans to buy TikTok. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Elon Musk gestures on stage at the Capital One Arena after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025, and said he has no plans to buy TikTok. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Elon Musk does not intend to buy TikTok after President Donald Trump recently extended the grace period on a pending ban of the Chinese-owned social media site in the United States.

"I don't have any plans for what would I do if I had TikTok," Musk said while virtually addressing the WELT Economic Summit in Germany on Jan. 28.

Advertisement

"I don't acquire things just for economic reasons," Musk said. "It's not clear to me what the purpose of acquiring TikTok would be apart from economics."

Musk said he prefers to build new companies instead of buying existing ones and only bought Twitter, which he renamed X, due to freedom of speech concerns.

Related

TikTok is owned by China-based ByteDance, which has been accused of partnering with the Chinese Communist Party and acting as a surveillance and data-gathering source for the Chinese government.

The social media has U.S. assets valued at between $40 billion and $50 billion, CNN Business reported.

Congress and President Joe Biden in 2024 banned TikTok from continuing to provide its popular social media site in the United States and was told to either sell or close operations by Jan. 19 due to national security concerns.

Advertisement

Biden and others have accused TikTok of acting as a means to collect data on U.S. citizens and sharing it with the CCP in China.

TikTok went offline for less than a day before Trump granted a 30-day extension for TikTok to find a U.S.-based partner after he was sworn in on Jan. 20.

Musk's ownership of X and his close relationship with Trump prompted many to suggest he would be an obvious candidate to buy TikTok.

TikTok owner ByteDance earlier in January said it was "pure fiction" that Musk might become the social media site's owner in the United States.

Latest Headlines

Missing plane in Alaska found crashed with no survivors
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Missing plane in Alaska found crashed with no survivors
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The bodies of 10 people killed in a plane crash were identified Saturday after the plane was found Friday night.
FBI investigating South American Theft Groups in the United States
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
FBI investigating South American Theft Groups in the United States
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Professional athletes and prominent actors are among high-profile U.S. citizens who have been targeted by what the FBI is calling South American Theft Groups.
Judge bans Musk's DOGE from accessing Treasury payments
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Judge bans Musk's DOGE from accessing Treasury payments
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A federal judge early Saturday blocked Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency team from accessing the Treasury Department payment system, the latest in a series legal orders against the Trump administration.
Trump targets Kennedy Center in culture war
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump targets Kennedy Center in culture war
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has fired several members of the board of trustees for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and make himself the center's chairman.
Georgia police officer shot 'almost immediately' after responding to call
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Georgia police officer shot 'almost immediately' after responding to call
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A Georgia police officer was shot and killed while responding to a call near a shopping center in an Atlanta suburb, officials confirmed.
Trump cites Biden's 'poor memory' in revoking former president's intelligence briefings, security clearances
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trump cites Biden's 'poor memory' in revoking former president's intelligence briefings, security clearances
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is retaliating against Joe Biden, revealing on social media he plans to revoke the former president's security clearances.
Trump forms White House Faith Office in executive order
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump forms White House Faith Office in executive order
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The White House on Friday launched a faith office, one day after another executive was signed to protect Christians from discrimination.
Trump backs Japanese investment in U.S. Steel, doesn't rule out tariffs
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump backs Japanese investment in U.S. Steel, doesn't rule out tariffs
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump, meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in D.C., said he hasn't ruled out tariffs against the Asian nation and wants Nippon Steel to invest in U.S. Steel rather than buying it.
Midwest, Northeast residents brace for more snow
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Midwest, Northeast residents brace for more snow
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Residents in the Midwest and Northeast residents are bracing for another winter storm with heavy snowfall.
Judge temporarily pauses purge of 2,200 USAID workers
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge temporarily pauses purge of 2,200 USAID workers
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to immediately halt putting at least 2,200 employees at the U.S. Agency for International Development on administrative leave.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sony's PlayStation Network back up after more than 24-hour outage worldwide
Sony's PlayStation Network back up after more than 24-hour outage worldwide
7.6-magnitude earthquake triggers Caribbean tsunami warnings
7.6-magnitude earthquake triggers Caribbean tsunami warnings
Judge bans Musk's DOGE from accessing Treasury payments
Judge bans Musk's DOGE from accessing Treasury payments
South Africa says Trump's executive order freezing aid 'lacks factual accuracy'
South Africa says Trump's executive order freezing aid 'lacks factual accuracy'
Lebanon's prime minister forms new government without Hezbollah dominance
Lebanon's prime minister forms new government without Hezbollah dominance
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement