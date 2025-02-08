Georgia police officer shot 'almost immediately' after responding to call

1 of 2 | A Georgia police officer was shot and killed while responding to a call near a shopping center in an Atlanta suburb, officials confirmed. Photo courtesy of the Roswell Police Department

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A Georgia police officer was shot and killed while responding to a call near a shopping center in an Atlanta suburb, officials confirmed. The Roswell Police Department had not released the officer's name as of Saturday morning, only confirming the death Friday in a statement on Facebook. Advertisement

"It is with profound sorrow that we share the devastating news of the loss of one of our officers," the department said in the statement.

The officer was responding to a call about a suspicious person around 7 p.m. EST Friday in Roswell, Ga. a suburban Atlanta community with a population of 92,000 people in northern Fulton County.

Shortly after arriving, the suspect "almost immediately" began shooting at responding officers, Roswell Police Chief James Conroy told reporters Friday night.

The injured officer was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive.

The suspect was arrested immediately following the incident and later identified as Edward Espinoza.

Court records show the 23-year-old is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

"As the officer approached Espinoza for questioning, Espinoza pulled a handgun and fired multiple shots at the officer," the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Advertisement

The GBI is taking the lead in the investigation.

"Tonight, Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the loved ones of a Roswell Police Officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty. We join them, his fellow Roswell PD, and all law enforcement in mourning this sudden and heartbreaking loss, and we ask all Georgians to join us in keeping them in your thoughts and prayers," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said on X.