Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 25, 2025 / 4:24 PM

Report: Undocumented migrants birthed up to 250,000 children in 2023

By Mike Heuer
Undocumented migrant mothers gave birth to up to an estimated 250,000 babies in the United States in 2023 and likely more in 2024, the Center for Immigration Studies reported on Friday. Photo by Sanjasy/Pixabay
Undocumented migrant mothers gave birth to up to an estimated 250,000 babies in the United States in 2023 and likely more in 2024, the Center for Immigration Studies reported on Friday. Photo by Sanjasy/Pixabay

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Undocumented migrant mothers in the United States gave birth to up to 250,000 children in 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimated Friday.

The center estimates between 225,000 and 250,000 births by mothers who are undocumented migrants in the United States, but the center has a relatively low confidence level in that estimate.

Advertisement

"Up to a quarter million births to illegal immigrants is hardly trivial," center officials said Friday in an online announcement. "It appears to be more than the number of births to legal non-citizens, and it is greater than the total number of births in all but two states taken individually."

The center anticipates an even larger number of births for 2024.

Related

Although the initial number of births for undocumented mothers is an estimate, center officials don't anticipate a large upward adjustment as more information becomes available.

"We have not formally updated our estimate since publishing a 2018 report on the subject," center officials said.

"It will take some time to investigate changes in the characteristics of the illegal population due to the [President Joe] Biden border surge, along with the extent to which the Census Bureau surveys truly reflect those changes," center officials said.

Advertisement

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consistently has recorded the number of births in the United States during the current decade, according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

Undocumented mothers of migrant newborns also have an incentive to register the respective births to get birth certificates and citizenship for their babies.

The center undertook the study after receiving several requests after President Donald Trump on Monday issued an executive order banning birthright citizenship for the children of parents who illegally entered the United States.

The American Civil Liberties Union and several states have filed federal legal challenges to Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship for the children of undocumented migrants.

The center estimated immigrant mothers accounted for 20% of births in the United States in 2014, totaling 791,000 among legal and undocumented migrants.

Of those births, legal immigrant mothers accounted for 494,000 and illegal immigrant mothers 297,000 for 12.4% and 7.5% of all births, respectively.

The 297,000 births by undocumented migrant mothers in 2014 exceeded the total number of all births that year in all states except California and Texas.

The number of births to undocumented mothers in 2014 also exceeded the combined totals of births in 14 states and Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

The center estimates two-thirds of undocumented mothers in 2014 were either uninsured or using Medicaid, and U.S. taxpayers likely paid for all of the births.

The estimated cost to taxpayers in 2014 was $5.3 billion among all immigrant mothers and $.24 billion among undocumented mothers.

Although immigration "adds enormously" to the total number of annual births in the United States, the center estimates it only adds about 4% to the nation's total birth rate due to immigrant fertility being only slightly higher than that of U.S. citizens.

Latest Headlines

Significant rain to douse fire-ravaged LA but floods possible in scorched areas
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Significant rain to douse fire-ravaged LA but floods possible in scorched areas
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Drought-ravaged Los Angeles, still battling the remnants of a series of devastating wildfires, will receive significant rainfall beginning Saturday but a new threat of flooding in burn-scarred areas has emerged.
First illegal immigrant deportation flights take off on military aircraft
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
First illegal immigrant deportation flights take off on military aircraft
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- This week, U.S. military and police forces began the first deportation flights for illegal immigrants under President Donald Trump's hardline immigration crackdown nationwide and particularly at the southern border.
Seatbelt, airbag concerns behind Kia recall of 80,000+ Niro SUVs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Seatbelt, airbag concerns behind Kia recall of 80,000+ Niro SUVs
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Kia is recalling more than 80,000 vehicles in the United States because of a possible issue with seatbelts and airbags, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Last loose monkey returns to South Carolina research lab
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Last loose monkey returns to South Carolina research lab
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The last of 43 escaped monkeys has returned to the Alpha Genesis research lab in Yemassee, S.C., nearly three months after an attendant accidentally left two doors unsecured.
Trump to thank Nevada supporters in Las Vegas casino appearance
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump to thank Nevada supporters in Las Vegas casino appearance
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is expected to visit downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, wrapping up a trip to disaster areas in North Carolina and Los Angeles.
Charges filed in shooting death of Vermont border agent
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Charges filed in shooting death of Vermont border agent
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A suspect has been charged in the U.S. District Court in Burlington, Vt., in the shooting death of U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland in Vermont on Monday afternoon.
Kristi Noem easily confirmed as Homeland Security secretary
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kristi Noem easily confirmed as Homeland Security secretary
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Kristi Noem was confirmed Saturday morning as the new U.S. secretary of Homeland Security by a 59-34 vote.
Trump mulls making FEMA 'go away' during disaster relief trip to N.C., California
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump mulls making FEMA 'go away' during disaster relief trip to N.C., California
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Friday his administration is considering getting rid of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
At least 12 federal inspectors general terminated immediately
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
At least 12 federal inspectors general terminated immediately
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump fired the independent inspectors general from at least a dozen federal agencies, with the sudden move drawing strong criticism from top Democrats.
Senate confirms Hegseth as defense secretary with Vance breaking tie
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Senate confirms Hegseth as defense secretary with Vance breaking tie
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Pete Hegseth was confirmed as defense secretary late Friday by the U.S. Senate after Vice President JD Vance broke a 50-50 tie as Senate president.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

First illegal immigrant deportation flights take off on military aircraft
First illegal immigrant deportation flights take off on military aircraft
State Department issues immediate pause for nearly all U.S. foreign aid
State Department issues immediate pause for nearly all U.S. foreign aid
At least 12 federal inspectors general terminated immediately
At least 12 federal inspectors general terminated immediately
British study finds children citing distress over gender dysphoria rose 50-fold
British study finds children citing distress over gender dysphoria rose 50-fold
Vance says he 'wants more babies' during celebratory March for Life anti-abortion event in D.C.
Vance says he 'wants more babies' during celebratory March for Life anti-abortion event in D.C.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement