Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 25, 2025 / 12:19 PM

At least 12 federal inspectors general terminated immediately

By Simon Druker
President Donald Trump fired the independent inspectors general from at least a dozen federal agencies, with the sudden move drawing strong criticism from top Democrats. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
1 of 2 | President Donald Trump fired the independent inspectors general from at least a dozen federal agencies, with the sudden move drawing strong criticism from top Democrats. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump fired the independent inspectors general from at least a dozen federal agencies, with the sudden move drawing strong criticism from top Democrats.

Trump made the moves late Friday, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

Advertisement

The inspector generals were notified by email of their immediate termination, a move that may violate a law requiring 30 days notice to fire any federal official confirmed to the job by the U.S. Senate.

The full extent of the firings wasn't immediately clear but Department of Housing and Urban Development Inspector General Inspector Rae Oliver Davis was among those let go, a HUD spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

In addition to HUB, the inspector generals from the departments of housing, education, agriculture, commerce, interior, labor and transportation were among those fired, according to the New York Times, which was one of the first to report the purge.

The number of firings could be as high as 17, according to USA Today, which reported inspector generals at the Pentagon, Department of Veterans Affairs and State Department were among casualties.

An inspector general is often referred to as a cabinet department's watchdog and responsible for policing efficiency and corruption among other things.

Advertisement

"[They] conduct independent and objective audits and investigations relating to DHS programs and operations," reads a definition of the role within the Department of Homeland Security.

During his first term in 2020, Trump dismissed the inspectors general from five departments over the span of six weeks, prompting Democratic leadership to call for new laws to protect the roles.

Top Democrats voiced opposition as news of Friday's mass firing leaked out.

"It's a purge of independent watchdogs in the middle of the night. Inspectors general are charged with rooting out government waste, fraud, abuse, and preventing misconduct," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wrote on X Saturday morning.

"President Trump is dismantling checks on his power and paving the way for widespread corruption."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Senate confirms Hegseth as defense secretary with Vance breaking tie
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Senate confirms Hegseth as defense secretary with Vance breaking tie
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Pete Hegseth was confirmed as defense secretary late Friday by the U.S. Senate after Vice President JD Vance broke a 50-50 tie as Senate president.
First illegal immigrant deportation flights take off on military aircraft
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
First illegal immigrant deportation flights take off on military aircraft
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- This week, U.S. military and police forces began the first deportation flights for illegal immigrants under President Donald Trump's hardline immigration crackdown nationwide and particularly at the southern border.
Vance says he 'wants more babies' during celebratory March for Life anti-abortion event in D.C.
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Vance says he 'wants more babies' during celebratory March for Life anti-abortion event in D.C.
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance led a list Republican luminaries who voiced strong agreement with the anti-abortion positions of participants at the annual March for Life amid cold and snowy weather Friday in Washington, D.C.
Trump mulls making FEMA 'go away' during disaster relief trip to N.C., California
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump mulls making FEMA 'go away' during disaster relief trip to N.C., California
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Friday his administration is considering getting rid of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
State Department issues immediate pause for nearly all U.S. foreign aid
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
State Department issues immediate pause for nearly all U.S. foreign aid
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has suspended all existing foreign aid for 90 days pending review with exceptions for Israel and Egypt, according to a State Department cable leaked on Friday.
N.J. healthcare facility, CEO plead guilty to fraud, tax conspiracy
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
N.J. healthcare facility, CEO plead guilty to fraud, tax conspiracy
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced on Friday that a health care company and its CEO pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and one count of tax conspiracy.
Trump takes away Dr. Anthony Fauci's government security protection
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Trump takes away Dr. Anthony Fauci's government security protection
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci's government security protection was taken away Thursday night by President Donald Trump, a frequent Fauci critic. Fauci joins others who have faced threats and also had their security removed by Trump.
Florida officials investigating after Highway Patrol trooper shoots, kills suspect in Ocala hospital
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Florida officials investigating after Highway Patrol trooper shoots, kills suspect in Ocala hospital
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Florida Highway Patrol trooper shot and killed a suspect after a "physical altercation" at a hospital in Ocala, officials confirmed early Friday.
UnitedHealthcare names Tim Noel as CEO after fatal shooting of Brian Thompson
U.S. News // 1 day ago
UnitedHealthcare names Tim Noel as CEO after fatal shooting of Brian Thompson
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- UnitedHealthcare has named a new CEO, after the December shooting death of former CEO Brian Thompson in New York City.
Trump signs executive order to promote crypto, consider digital stockpile
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump signs executive order to promote crypto, consider digital stockpile
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday that would possibly create a national digital asset stockpile for the first time along with promoting the advancement of cryptocurrencies.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

First illegal immigrant deportation flights take off on military aircraft
First illegal immigrant deportation flights take off on military aircraft
State Department issues immediate pause for nearly all U.S. foreign aid
State Department issues immediate pause for nearly all U.S. foreign aid
British judge denies extradition challenge of Colorado mother accused of murdering her children
British judge denies extradition challenge of Colorado mother accused of murdering her children
Senate confirms Hegseth as defense secretary with Vance breaking tie
Senate confirms Hegseth as defense secretary with Vance breaking tie
Trump takes away Dr. Anthony Fauci's government security protection
Trump takes away Dr. Anthony Fauci's government security protection
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement