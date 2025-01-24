Trending
U.S. News
Jan. 24, 2025 / 3:01 PM

Hegseth's defense secretary nomination heads for Senate confirmation vote

By Doug Cunningham
Defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth (C) arrives to testify before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing this past week at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The U.S. Senate is poised to narrowly confirm his nomination on Friday following a close 51-49 Thursday vote. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
1 of 2 | Defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth (C) arrives to testify before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing this past week at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The U.S. Senate is poised to narrowly confirm his nomination on Friday following a close 51-49 Thursday vote. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate is poised to narrowly confirm Pete Hegseth's nomination as defense secretary Friday following a close 51-49 Thursday vote. All Democratic senators voted against the nomination due to fitness and character issues.

The Armed Services Committee vote sent the nomination to the full Senate.

Republicans will be able to confirm the Hegseth nomination unless they lose three GOP senators in the final confirmation vote.

Debate on the nomination could now take as long as 30 hours as Republicans move to push the nomination through despite a sworn affidavit from Hegseth's former sister-in-law.

In that affidavit, according to CBS News, Danielle Hegseth said Hegseth allegedly abused alcohol for many years and caused his second wife to be afraid for her physical safety.

Hegseth's attorney denied it.

The affadavit included allegations from his former sister-in-law that he behaved abusively, was prone to aggressive outbursts and racist remarks.

"As I told the FBI, I believe Hegseth has an alcohol abuse problem and was abusive to his ex-wife Samantha," Danielle Hegseth said in the affidavit.

She added that she personally observed "Hegseth's erratic and aggressive behavior over many years."

In floor remarks Friday, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York called Hegseth "one of the most erratic, unqualified and unfit cabinet nominees we have ever seen in modern times."

According to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Hegseth told her he paid $50,000 in 2017 to a woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2017. Hegseth's lawyer told CBS News it was a confidential financial settlement he paid for fear he could be fired from Fox News as a result of the allegation.

The allegations have not persuaded most Senate Republicans, who remain supportive of Hegseth's nomination.

Two Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, voted with all Democrats in opposition to Hegseth's nomination in that committee vote Thursday.

Senate Armed Services Chair Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., strongly supports Hegseth.

In a statement about her opposition to Hegseth's nomination GOP Sen. Murkowski said Hegseth's behaviors are in stark contrast to "values and discipline expected of servicemembers."

She said men and women in uniform deserve leaders who uphold the same standards.

