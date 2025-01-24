Florida officials investigating after Highway Patrol trooper shoots, kills suspect in Ocala hospital

A Florida Highway Patrol officer shot and killed a suspect after a “physical altercation” at a hospital in Ocala, officials confirmed early Friday. Photo courtesy of Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Florida Highway Patrol trooper shot and killed a suspect after a "physical altercation" at a hospital in Ocala, officials confirmed early Friday. The shooting did not result in any other injuries, the Ocala Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Officials from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are now investigating the incident.

The FHP officer was responding to a call for assistance at the HCA Florida Ocala Hospital shortly before 3 a.m. EST Friday.

Ocala police always have an officer stationed inside the hospital as part of their standard practice. Both police agencies responded to the call.

"This morning at 2:51 a.m., Ocala Police units responded to HCA Hospital, referencing an Ocala Police Department detail officer requesting assistance," the department said in its statement.

"A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper was involved in a physical altercation with a suspect in custody which resulted in FHP using deadly force. The suspect is deceased. No law enforcement officers or hospital staff were injured. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was requested by the FHP to investigate the officer-involved shooting."

Authorities have not released further information about the suspect, including why the person was at the hospital or what they were charged with.

"We are assisting state and local police in their investigations of the incident that occurred early this morning in the hospital's emergency department," the hospital said in a statement to WCJB.

"We are also providing support and counseling to patients and colleagues who were present or may have been affected by the incident."