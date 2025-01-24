Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 24, 2025 / 7:34 AM

Trump signs executive order to promote crypto, consider digital stockpile

By Clyde Hughes
President Donald Trump signed an executive order to promote cryptocurrency and examine creating a national digital asset stockpile. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
President Donald Trump signed an executive order to promote cryptocurrency and examine creating a national digital asset stockpile. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday that would possibly create a national digital asset stockpile for the first time along with promoting the advancement of cryptocurrencies.

Once a critic of crypto assets like Bitcoin, Trump became a fan of the digital currency on the campaign trail during his last election and named David Sacks, a venture capitalist, as the country's first crypto and artificial intelligence czar after he was elected.

Advertisement

"By the authority vested in me as president by the Constitution and the laws of the United States and America, and in order to promote United States leadership in digital assets and financial technology while protecting economic liberty," Trump said in the executive order.

The executive order said the administration would support responsible growth and use of digital assets, blockchain technology, and related technologies; and protect and promote the ability of individual citizens and private-sector entities to access and use for lawful purposes open public blockchain networks.

Related

The executive order establishes the Presidential Working Group on Digital Asset Markets to strengthen U.S. leadership in digital finance and develop a federal regulatory framework governing digital assets.

Advertisement

The working group would be led by Sacks and include the Treasury secretary, chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the heads of other "relevant" departments and agencies.

The White House said despite its interest in cryptocurrencies, it does not want to bog it down with regulations.

"The growth of digital financial technology in America must remain unhindered by restrictive regulations or unnecessary government interference," the White House said.

Latest Headlines

Trump Agriculture pick Brooke Rollins vows to protect farmers, ranchers
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump Agriculture pick Brooke Rollins vows to protect farmers, ranchers
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Secretary of Agriculture nominee Brooke Rollins on Thursday promised to protect the nation's farmers, ranchers and rural communities if confirmed by the Senate during her confirmation hearing.
ICE detains more than 530 people in workplace 'raids' in U.S. Northeast
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
ICE detains more than 530 people in workplace 'raids' in U.S. Northeast
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Agents made 538 arrests during workplace raids across the Northeast Thursday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.
Powerful winter storm kills 11 from Texas to Florida
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Powerful winter storm kills 11 from Texas to Florida
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- At least 11 people are dead as a record breaking winter storm has ravaged the southern United States from Texas to Florida, closing airports, snarling traffic, and creating icy and dangerous driving conditions on the area's freeways. 
California lawmakers approve $2.5 billion in fire relief aid as more evacuations loom
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
California lawmakers approve $2.5 billion in fire relief aid as more evacuations loom
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an order Thursday making $2.5 billion available for response and recovery efforts as fire weary residents brace for yet another threat as Santa Ana winds fan the flames of more fire.
Defense secretary nominee Hegseth clears last hurdle before confirmation vote
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Defense secretary nominee Hegseth clears last hurdle before confirmation vote
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Senate Thursday advanced President Donald Trump's nomination of Pete Hegseth to serve as secretary of Defense, despite reports of misconduct and the objections of Democrats who say he is unqualified.
Trump order grants federal recognition for North Carolina's Lumbee Tribe
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump order grants federal recognition for North Carolina's Lumbee Tribe
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The largest Indigenous tribe east of the Mississippi River is on its way to federal recognition and full tribal benefits after President Donald Trump's order Thursday.
Trump declassifies JFK, RFK and MLK Jr. assassination files
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump declassifies JFK, RFK and MLK Jr. assassination files
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Federal documents relating to several high-profile assassinations during the 1960s will become fully available to the public this year after President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered their release.
In many parts of U.S., cold hangs on but warmer temps on the way
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
In many parts of U.S., cold hangs on but warmer temps on the way
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Cold weather weary New Yorkers can look forward to a light warmup this weekend after a powerful deep freeze left temperatures well below normal, even for a typically frigid part of the country in winter.
Senate confirms John Ratcliffe as CIA director
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Senate confirms John Ratcliffe as CIA director
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Former Congressman John Ratcliffe is the nation's new CIA director after the Senate voted 74-25 in favor of his confirmation on Thursday.
Sackler family, Purdue Pharma agree to pay $7.4B to settle opioid suit by 15 states
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Sackler family, Purdue Pharma agree to pay $7.4B to settle opioid suit by 15 states
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Sackler family and Purdue Pharma have agreed to pay a $7.4 billion settlement to end federal court claims filed by attorneys general on behalf of 15 states.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sepulveda Fire in L.A. stopped, Hughes Fire 14% contained with 10,176 acres burned
Sepulveda Fire in L.A. stopped, Hughes Fire 14% contained with 10,176 acres burned
ICE detains more than 530 people in workplace 'raids' in U.S. Northeast
ICE detains more than 530 people in workplace 'raids' in U.S. Northeast
Trump declassifies JFK, RFK and MLK Jr. assassination files
Trump declassifies JFK, RFK and MLK Jr. assassination files
Federal judge blocks 'blatantly unconstitutional' Trump birthright citizenship order
Federal judge blocks 'blatantly unconstitutional' Trump birthright citizenship order
President Trump calls on OPEC to lower oil prices at economic forum
President Trump calls on OPEC to lower oil prices at economic forum
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement