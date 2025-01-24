Trending
Jan. 24, 2025 / 2:13 PM

Trump takes away Dr. Anthony Fauci's government security protection

By Doug Cunningham
Dr. Anthony Fauci's government security protection was taken away Thursday night by President Donald Trump. a frequent Fauci critic. Fauci joins others who have faced threats and also had their security removed by Trump. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci's government security protection was taken away Thursday night by President Donald Trump, a frequent Fauci critic.

Fauci joins others who have faced threats and also have had their security removed by Trump.

Fauci's loss of his National Institutes of Health-funded security team was first reported by the New York Times and confirmed by The Hill.

Fauci has a long history of working on infectious diseases as a government health official.

A West Virginia man was convicted of threatening Fauci's life and sentenced to over three years in prison in August 2022.

Fauci was pre-emptively pardoned by President Joe Biden out of concern that Fauci may be politically targeted for Justice Department investigations from the Trump administration.

Fauci's role in management of the Covid-19 pandemic triggered multiple right-wing threats against him.

Fauci is the latest person to have security pulled by Trump as the president carries out a revenge agenda he openly threatened to do during the campaign.

Former national security adviser John Bolton and Mike Pompeo, former secretary of State during the first Trump administration, both have had their security details ended by Trump.

Trump said Friday -- as he visited weather-damaged areas in North Carolina -- that he would not feel responsible if any harm comes to Fauci now that the security protection has been pulled.

During Trump's criminal prosecution in New York for business fraud related to paying porn actor Stormy Daniels hush money, Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg requested a gag order against Trump, citing "credible threats of violence" from Trump supporters.

According to CNN, Trump has complained since Monday about Fauci receiving a pardon from Biden.

Fauci told CNN's Kaitlin Collins in June following a combative House hearing on government response during the pandemic that there was a pattern of threats against him after public statements connecting him to Covid-19 conspiracy theories.

