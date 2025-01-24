President Donald Trump will travel to Los Angeles Friday to view wildfire damage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is expected visit southern California on Friday to survey fire-damaged areas amid ongoing tensions with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Trump will visit Southern California along with Hurricane Helene victims in Tennessee and Nevada. Republicans have heaped criticism on Newsom, a possible 2028 presidential candidate for the wildfires. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has suggested placing conditions on any federal disaster aid to the state. Advertisement

But California Republicans, like Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., said wildfire victims in his district should be treated like everyone else without the politics.

"[It's] the same argument I've been making with my colleagues," Kim said. "If this disaster hit your district, you would think differently and not talk about the conditions because look at my colleagues from North Carolina, look at my colleagues from other disaster areas like Louisiana and then here in Southern California."

Newsom said he will be in Los Angeles to greet Trump when his plane lands Friday afternoon, even though the president's team has not reached out to him to be there.

Advertisement

"I look forward to being there on the tarmac to thank the president, welcome him, and we're making sure that all the resources she needs for a successful briefing are provided to him," Newsom said on Thursday, according to Politico. "There's no limit to the resources we'll provide for the briefing."

Newsom and Trump have not spoken to each other since he left office in 2020, but both have been critical of each other. Newsom's ex-wife Kimberly Guilfoyle had recently been in a long-term relationship with Trump's son, Donald Trump, Jr., which ended last year. The president has since nominated her as the U.S. ambassador to Greece.

Newsom has sought to downplay any personal conflict with Trump.

"[I have] a lot of relationships in the Trump world, a lot of relationships of trust," Newsom said. "I communicate with a lot of folks around him, folks that have his ear and influence.

"This is a sideshow a lot of this stuff, but I know it's the show that's probably the focus of a little bit too much [on Friday], when all I care about is what we can do together to move past this moment and start rowing in the same direction to get this region back on its feet."