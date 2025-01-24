Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 24, 2025 / 8:54 AM

Trump to visit California to survey wildfire damage

By Clyde Hughes
President Donald Trump will travel to Los Angeles Friday to view wildfire damage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
President Donald Trump will travel to Los Angeles Friday to view wildfire damage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is expected visit southern California on Friday to survey fire-damaged areas amid ongoing tensions with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Trump will visit Southern California along with Hurricane Helene victims in Tennessee and Nevada. Republicans have heaped criticism on Newsom, a possible 2028 presidential candidate for the wildfires. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has suggested placing conditions on any federal disaster aid to the state.

Advertisement

But California Republicans, like Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., said wildfire victims in his district should be treated like everyone else without the politics.

"[It's] the same argument I've been making with my colleagues," Kim said. "If this disaster hit your district, you would think differently and not talk about the conditions because look at my colleagues from North Carolina, look at my colleagues from other disaster areas like Louisiana and then here in Southern California."

Related

Newsom said he will be in Los Angeles to greet Trump when his plane lands Friday afternoon, even though the president's team has not reached out to him to be there.

Advertisement

"I look forward to being there on the tarmac to thank the president, welcome him, and we're making sure that all the resources she needs for a successful briefing are provided to him," Newsom said on Thursday, according to Politico. "There's no limit to the resources we'll provide for the briefing."

Newsom and Trump have not spoken to each other since he left office in 2020, but both have been critical of each other. Newsom's ex-wife Kimberly Guilfoyle had recently been in a long-term relationship with Trump's son, Donald Trump, Jr., which ended last year. The president has since nominated her as the U.S. ambassador to Greece.

Newsom has sought to downplay any personal conflict with Trump.

"[I have] a lot of relationships in the Trump world, a lot of relationships of trust," Newsom said. "I communicate with a lot of folks around him, folks that have his ear and influence.

"This is a sideshow a lot of this stuff, but I know it's the show that's probably the focus of a little bit too much [on Friday], when all I care about is what we can do together to move past this moment and start rowing in the same direction to get this region back on its feet."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Trump signs executive order to promote crypto, consider digital stockpile
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump signs executive order to promote crypto, consider digital stockpile
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday that would possibly create a national digital asset stockpile for the first time along with promoting the advancement of cryptocurrencies.
Trump Agriculture pick Brooke Rollins vows to protect farmers, ranchers
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump Agriculture pick Brooke Rollins vows to protect farmers, ranchers
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Secretary of Agriculture nominee Brooke Rollins on Thursday promised to protect the nation's farmers, ranchers and rural communities if confirmed by the Senate during her confirmation hearing.
ICE detains more than 530 people in workplace 'raids' in U.S. Northeast
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
ICE detains more than 530 people in workplace 'raids' in U.S. Northeast
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Agents made 538 arrests during workplace raids across the Northeast Thursday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.
Powerful winter storm kills 11 from Texas to Florida
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Powerful winter storm kills 11 from Texas to Florida
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- At least 11 people are dead as a record breaking winter storm has ravaged the southern United States from Texas to Florida, closing airports, snarling traffic, and creating icy and dangerous driving conditions on the area's freeways. 
California lawmakers approve $2.5 billion in fire relief aid as more evacuations loom
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
California lawmakers approve $2.5 billion in fire relief aid as more evacuations loom
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an order Thursday making $2.5 billion available for response and recovery efforts as fire weary residents brace for yet another threat as Santa Ana winds fan the flames of more fire.
Defense secretary nominee Hegseth clears last hurdle before confirmation vote
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Defense secretary nominee Hegseth clears last hurdle before confirmation vote
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Senate Thursday advanced President Donald Trump's nomination of Pete Hegseth to serve as secretary of Defense, despite reports of misconduct and the objections of Democrats who say he is unqualified.
Trump order grants federal recognition for North Carolina's Lumbee Tribe
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump order grants federal recognition for North Carolina's Lumbee Tribe
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The largest Indigenous tribe east of the Mississippi River is on its way to federal recognition and full tribal benefits after President Donald Trump's order Thursday.
Trump declassifies JFK, RFK and MLK Jr. assassination files
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump declassifies JFK, RFK and MLK Jr. assassination files
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Federal documents relating to several high-profile assassinations during the 1960s will become fully available to the public this year after President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered their release.
In many parts of U.S., cold hangs on but warmer temps on the way
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
In many parts of U.S., cold hangs on but warmer temps on the way
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Cold weather weary New Yorkers can look forward to a light warmup this weekend after a powerful deep freeze left temperatures well below normal, even for a typically frigid part of the country in winter.
Senate confirms John Ratcliffe as CIA director
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Senate confirms John Ratcliffe as CIA director
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Former Congressman John Ratcliffe is the nation's new CIA director after the Senate voted 74-25 in favor of his confirmation on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sepulveda Fire in L.A. stopped, Hughes Fire 14% contained with 10,176 acres burned
Sepulveda Fire in L.A. stopped, Hughes Fire 14% contained with 10,176 acres burned
ICE detains more than 530 people in workplace 'raids' in U.S. Northeast
ICE detains more than 530 people in workplace 'raids' in U.S. Northeast
Trump declassifies JFK, RFK and MLK Jr. assassination files
Trump declassifies JFK, RFK and MLK Jr. assassination files
Federal judge blocks 'blatantly unconstitutional' Trump birthright citizenship order
Federal judge blocks 'blatantly unconstitutional' Trump birthright citizenship order
North Korea preparing to send more troops to Russia after heavy casualties: S. Korean military
North Korea preparing to send more troops to Russia after heavy casualties: S. Korean military
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement