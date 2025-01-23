Trending
U.S. News
Jan. 23, 2025 / 8:47 AM

7 police officers injured in San Antonio apartment shooting; suspect dead

By Clyde Hughes

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Seven police officers were injured in a shooting at a San Antonio apartment complex that started Wednesday night, while the suspect was killed, authorities said Thursday morning.

Police arrived at the scene at the apartment complex in the northern portion of the city after receiving a call from a family to report a "suicide in progress." The first four officers were fired upon when they arrived, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

The suspect, who was not identified but described as a male in his 40s, then barricaded himself in the apartment where three other officers were shot, McManus said in an early morning update. He said the first four officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. The condition of the other three officers was not clear.

Some of the surrounding apartment units were evacuated during the incident, which went on for "several hours," authorities said. Police used tear gas before entering the apartment and ended the standoff.

McManus later reported that the suspect was found dead of a gunshot wound, but it was not determined if it was self-inflicted or from authorities. He also confirmed that the suspect had been arrested on two counts of assault and one count of DWI on Jan. 18 but was released from the Bexar County Jail on bail.

