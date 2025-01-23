Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 23, 2025 / 4:00 PM

Sackler family, Purdue Pharma agree to pay $7.4B to settle opioid suit by 15 states

By Mike Heuer
Purdue Pharma and its principal owners the Sackler family have agreed to pay a $7.4 billion settlement to end federal court claims made by 15 states due to the opioid crisis fueled by OxyContin and other opioid drugs across the United States, but the settlement requires court approval to proceed. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE
Purdue Pharma and its principal owners the Sackler family have agreed to pay a $7.4 billion settlement to end federal court claims made by 15 states due to the opioid crisis fueled by OxyContin and other opioid drugs across the United States, but the settlement requires court approval to proceed. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Sackler family and Purdue Pharma have agreed to pay a $7.4 billion settlement to end federal court claims filed by attorneys general on behalf of 15 states.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the settlement agreement on Thursday, but it must be approved in federal court.

Advertisement

"Purdue, under the Sacklers' leadership, invented, manufactured and aggressively marketed opioid products for decades, fueling waves of addiction and overdose deaths across the country," James said in a news release announcing the settlement.

"Families throughout New York and across the nation are suffering from the immense pain and loss wrought by the opioid crisis," James said.

Related

The settlement ends the Sacklers' control of Purdue Pharma and their ability to sell opioids in the United States.

It also provides communities across the country with funding over the next 15 years to support opioid addiction treatment, prevention and recovery programs.

"The Sackler family relentlessly pursued profit at the expense of vulnerable patients and played a critical role in starting and fueling the opioid epidemic," James said. "The Sacklers no longer have control of Purdue [Pharma] and will never be allowed to sell opioids in the United States again."

Advertisement

She said the settlement won't cover the costs of all harm caused by the opioid crisis but will help local communities impacted by it to begin the healing process.

The settlement takes the place of a prior settlement agreement that the Supreme Court overturned in June with a 5-4 vote.

The court ruling said that settlement would have eliminated "vast numbers" of pending and potential claims against Purdue Pharma while enabling the Sackler family to retain many assets.

The prior settlement agreement also was not approved by people affected by Purdue Pharma's marketing of its OxyContin and other opioid-based pain medications, the court ruled.

The current settlement agreement requires the Sackler family to pay $6.5 billion over 15 years while Purdue Pharma must pay a nearly $900 million settlement.

If the settlement receives federal court approval, the Sacklers and Purdue Pharma will pay $1.5 billion in the first payment within a year followed by $500 million after year one, another $500 million a year later and another $400 million after three years.

UPI has covered this topic substantially since 2002. For related stories, click here.

Latest Headlines

Federal judge blocks 'blatantly unconstitutional' Trump birthright citizenship order
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal judge blocks 'blatantly unconstitutional' Trump birthright citizenship order
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A Seattle federal judge Thursday signed a temporary restraining order that for now blocks President Donald Trump's executive order that attempts to end the constitutional right to birthright citizenship.
Bird flu forces Long Island, N.Y., farm to kill 100,000 ducks
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bird flu forces Long Island, N.Y., farm to kill 100,000 ducks
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The owner of the Crescent Duck Farm in Aquebogue, N.Y., has been forced to euthanize its flock of more than 100,000 ducks due to positive bird flu tests.
PETA protests ASPCA 'animal welfare certified' labels, alleging factory farm cruelty to animals
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
PETA protests ASPCA 'animal welfare certified' labels, alleging factory farm cruelty to animals
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- PETA supporters in New York City on Thursday protested at the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals headquarters for promoting animal welfare certification labels that PETA claims are a sham.
Federal grand jury indicts 7 in $600M COVID-19 benefits scheme
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal grand jury indicts 7 in $600M COVID-19 benefits scheme
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury charged seven people with running a multi-state conspiracy attempting to defraud the United States for more than $600 million by filing more than 8,000 false tax returns claiming COVID-19 employ
Weekly first time jobless benefits filings rise to monthly high
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Weekly first time jobless benefits filings rise to monthly high
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The number of people filing unemployment benefits for the first time grew to a seasonally adjusted 223,000 last week, the highest one-week total in more than a month.
Senate committees advance several Trump Cabinet nominees
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate committees advance several Trump Cabinet nominees
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Senate committees on Thursday approved a handful of Trump Cabinet nominees setting them up for approval by the full chamber.
Trump nominates Andrew Puzder as EU ambassador
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump nominates Andrew Puzder as EU ambassador
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Former restaurant executive Andrew Puzder was picked by President Donald Trump as his ambassador to the European Union on Thursday after his name was pulled from consideration for another cabinet post back in 2017.
Sepulveda Fire in L.A. stopped, Hughes Fire 14% contained with 10,176 acres burned
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sepulveda Fire in L.A. stopped, Hughes Fire 14% contained with 10,176 acres burned
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Forward progress of the Sepulveda Fire that erupted quickly overnight off the 405 freeway near Getty Center in Los Angeles was contained at 45 acres early Thursday morning. Evacuation orders for that one were lifted.
Trump administration reportedly sent request for 10,000 troops at southern border
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump administration reportedly sent request for 10,000 troops at southern border
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is considering sending thousands of active-duty troops to the southern border to address illegal immigration, according to an internal memo viewed by multiple news outlets on Thursday.
7 police officers injured in San Antonio apartment shooting; suspect dead
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
7 police officers injured in San Antonio apartment shooting; suspect dead
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A shooting at a San Antonio apartment complex that started Wednesday night left seven police officers wounded and the suspect dead, authorities said Thursday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump pardons two officers involved in 2020 death of Black man and cover-up
Trump pardons two officers involved in 2020 death of Black man and cover-up
House Republicans announce their own Jan. 6 subcommittee investigation
House Republicans announce their own Jan. 6 subcommittee investigation
Alleged Jan. 6 defendant pardoned by Trump is re-arrested on federal gun charge
Alleged Jan. 6 defendant pardoned by Trump is re-arrested on federal gun charge
Sepulveda Fire in L.A. stopped, Hughes Fire 14% contained with 10,176 acres burned
Sepulveda Fire in L.A. stopped, Hughes Fire 14% contained with 10,176 acres burned
Netflix to raise its subscription prices
Netflix to raise its subscription prices
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement