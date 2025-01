Geese walk on the frozen lake in Benton Park, MO as frigid temperatures return to St. Louis on Friday. After two days of temperatures in the 30's, cold air from the north pushed the temperatures back into single digits. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- At least 11 people are dead as a record breaking winter storm has ravaged the southern United States from Texas to Florida, closing airports, snarling traffic, and creating icy and dangerous driving conditions on the area's freeways. The powerful winter front brought snow, ice and dangerous cold to Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Florida, stopping traffic, and routine daily life, in its tracks. Advertisement

Deaths have been reported in Alabama, Georgia, Texas and South Carolina. 5 people southwest of San Antonio in a major traffic accident earlier in the week, local media reported earlier in the week.

The state also issued its first-ever blizzard warning. 5.2 inches of snow fell on Beaumont.

The storm dumped as much as 10 inches of snow on parts of Louisiana, a new record. Milton, Fla. northeast of Pensacola, received 9.8 inches, also a record. New Orleans had 8 inches, the most that city has seen since 1895.

The storm forced the cancellation of more than 2,100 flights across the country as it swept through. Houston's airports were closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Much of the region remained under an extreme cold warning Thursday.