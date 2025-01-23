Trending
Jan. 23, 2025 / 11:34 PM

ICE detains more than 530 people in workplace 'raids' in U.S. Northeast

By Mark Moran
A participant opposed to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement attends a rally at City Hall in San Francisco on Sunday. A variety of groups came together to protest a wide variety of issues. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
1 of 3 | A participant opposed to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement attends a rally at City Hall in San Francisco on Sunday. A variety of groups came together to protest a wide variety of issues. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Agents made 538 arrests during workplace raids across the Northeast Thursday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

ICE also raided a business in Newark, N.J., the city's mayor, Ras J. Baraka, reported.

"This egregious act is in plain violation of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees 'the right of the people be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures," Baraka said in a press release. "Newark will not stand by idly while people are being unlawfully terrorized. I will be holding a press conference in alliance with partners ready and willing to defend and protect civil and human rights. Details to come."

The raids come just days after President Donald Trump, who has promised a broad immigration crackdown, was sworn into office. ICE officials said raids like this are common and implied the timing roughly coinciding with Trump's assuming office were not related, calling them "routine."

Arrests were also reported by local media in New York and Massachusetts. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey praised ICE's efforts.

"I wouldn't describe them as raids," Healey told WCVB about the arrests. "What it seems to be, and what we expected and what I support, which is the apprehension of criminals in our communities."

Thomas Homan, who will oversee border policy in the new Trump administration, has said ICE plans to carry out "big raids," in sanctuary cities in the United States.

Trump promised mass deportation efforts would begin within days of his Monday inauguration. He was dealt a legal blow to his effort to end birthright citizenship, however, when a judge called it "blatantly unconstitutional" Thursday.

