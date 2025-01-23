Defense secretary nominee Hegseth clears last hurdle before confirmation vote

1 of 2 | Pete Hegseth responds to a question during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing to examine his nomination as Secretary of Defense at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 14. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Senate Thursday advanced President Donald Trump's nomination of Pete Hegseth to serve as secretary of Defense, despite reports of misconduct and the objections of Democrats who say he is unqualified. The 51-49 vote, which fell largely along party lines, is set for a confirmation debate Friday on the Senate floor. Advertisement

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, voted against Hegseth.

"After thorough evaluation, I must conclude that I cannot in good conscience support his nomination for Secretary of Defense," Murkowski said in a social media post just before the debate began Thursday. "I did not make this decision lightly; I take my constitutional responsibility to provide advice and consent with the utmost seriousness."

Murkowski went on to say the allegations and his comments about women in the military and Hegseth's admissions of infidelity on multiple occasions, call his judgement into question and led her to believe he is not someone who should be in charge of the nation's armed forces. "These behaviors starkly contrast the values and discipline expected of service members," she continued.

Collins also issued a social media statement that said she appreciated Hegseth's "courageous military service and his ongoing commitment to our service members and their families," but "I am concerned that he does not have the experience and perspective necessary to succeed in the job."

Trump has said that Hegseth will bring a fresh perspective to the top job at the Pentagon on his way to building the most powerful military in the world by moving past political agendas the president alleged were created by the Biden administration.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, has been strongly supportive of Hegseth since his nomination and predicts the nominee will be confirmed during Friday's floor vote.

Hegseth is a "good choice" who would be "open to new ideas" and "not beholden to the status quo," Wicker explained.

Hegseth's opponents have called him unqualified and unfit for the top defense job, citing his lack of management experience and various and wide-ranging allegations of misconduct including sexual misconduct and excessive drinking. Hegseth has denied all of them.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and the Democratic leader called Hegseth one of Trump's "very worst nominees," and said he is "utterly unqualified" for the job. Hegseth retired from the Army as a major and is a former Fox News host.

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. described Hegseth as someone who is completely unqualified to serve as defense secretary, and alluded to the retired major's alleged misconduct. Hegseth "dodged and deferred" allegations of "disregarding the laws of war, financial mismanagement, racist and sexist remarks about men and women in uniform, alcohol abuse, sexual assault, sexual harassment and other troubling issues," Reed alleged.