Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 23, 2025 / 3:01 PM

Federal judge blocks 'blatantly unconstitutional' Trump birthright citizenship order

By Doug Cunningham
A Seattle federal judge Thursday signed a temporary restraining order temporarily blocking President Donald Trump's executive order that would end the constitutional right to birthright citizenship. Trump poses with an executive order after signing it Jan.20. Pool Photo by Anna Moneymaker/UPI
A Seattle federal judge Thursday signed a temporary restraining order temporarily blocking President Donald Trump's executive order that would end the constitutional right to birthright citizenship. Trump poses with an executive order after signing it Jan.20. Pool Photo by Anna Moneymaker/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A federal judge Thursday signed a temporary restraining order temporarily blocking President Donald Trump's executive order that would end the constitutional right to birthright citizenship. The judge in Seattle said it was blatantly unconstitutional.

"I have been on the bench for over four decades," said Judge John Coughenour. "I can't remember another case where the case presented is as clear as it is here. This is a blatantly unconstitutional order."

Advertisement

Coughenour approved the restraining order request from four Democratic-led states. The 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees birthright citizenship.

Coughenour, a federal judge in Seattle, was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

Related

According to the U.S. National Archives, the 14th Amendment ratified in 1868 "extended liberties and rights granted by the Bill of Rights to formerly enslaved people."

Advertisement

Section 1 of the 14th amendment said, "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

Trump's order said that, despite the U.S. Constitution, people born in the United States "when that person's mother was unlawfully present in the United States and the father was not a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of said person's birth" don't have birthright citizenship.

Trump's order is blocked for 14 days when a briefing on a preliminary injunction to permanently block the order will be heard.

Washington, Arizona, Illinois and Oregon brought the case.

Lawyers for those states wrote, "Nothing in the Constitution grants the President, federal agencies, or anyone else authority to impose conditions on the grant of citizenship to individuals born in the United States."

The attorneys argued states have a concrete interest in the case because funding for Medicaid and Children's Health Program could be lost if the order stands.

Birthright citizens could be turned into undocumented non-citizens if Trump's order stands.

If children born in the United States to undocumented immigrants were denied constitutional birthright citizenship, they wouldn't be able to travel freely and re-enter the United States and could not get Social Security numbers.

Advertisement

The lawyers asserted that those birthright citizens would be "part of a new, presidentially-created underclass in the United States."

Justice Department lawyers defending Trump's order said the states lack legal standing to block the order.

"A third party, including a state, has no legally cognizable interest in the recognition of citizenship by the federal government of a particular individual -- let alone economic benefits or burdens that are wholly collateral to citizenship status," Justice Department litigator Brad Rosenberg wrote.

Twenty-three Democratic attorneys general have filed legal challenges in federal courts to defend birthright citizenship, arguing the president lacks legal authority to re-write the Constitution or the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed suit Tuesday to challenge Trump's order.

That same day, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde spoke directly to Trump from the altar of the Washington National Cathedral urging him to have mercy on immigrants and LGBTQ people who are fearful he will use his presidential power to harm them.

The birthright citizenship case could be ultimately decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Latest Headlines

Sackler family, Purdue Pharma agree to pay $7.4B to settle opioid suit by 15 states
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Sackler family, Purdue Pharma agree to pay $7.4B to settle opioid suit by 15 states
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Sackler family and Purdue Pharma have agreed to pay a $7.4 billion settlement to end federal court claims filed by attorneys general on behalf of 15 states.
Bird flu forces Long Island, N.Y., farm to kill 100,000 ducks
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bird flu forces Long Island, N.Y., farm to kill 100,000 ducks
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The owner of the Crescent Duck Farm in Aquebogue, N.Y., has been forced to euthanize its flock of more than 100,000 ducks due to positive bird flu tests.
PETA protests ASPCA 'animal welfare certified' labels, alleging factory farm cruelty to animals
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
PETA protests ASPCA 'animal welfare certified' labels, alleging factory farm cruelty to animals
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- PETA supporters in New York City on Thursday protested at the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals headquarters for promoting animal welfare certification labels that PETA claims are a sham.
Federal grand jury indicts 7 in $600M COVID-19 benefits scheme
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal grand jury indicts 7 in $600M COVID-19 benefits scheme
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury charged seven people with running a multi-state conspiracy attempting to defraud the United States for more than $600 million by filing more than 8,000 false tax returns claiming COVID-19 employ
Weekly first time jobless benefits filings rise to monthly high
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Weekly first time jobless benefits filings rise to monthly high
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The number of people filing unemployment benefits for the first time grew to a seasonally adjusted 223,000 last week, the highest one-week total in more than a month.
Senate committees advance several Trump Cabinet nominees
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate committees advance several Trump Cabinet nominees
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Senate committees on Thursday approved a handful of Trump Cabinet nominees setting them up for approval by the full chamber.
Trump nominates Andrew Puzder as EU ambassador
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump nominates Andrew Puzder as EU ambassador
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Former restaurant executive Andrew Puzder was picked by President Donald Trump as his ambassador to the European Union on Thursday after his name was pulled from consideration for another cabinet post back in 2017.
Sepulveda Fire in L.A. stopped, Hughes Fire 14% contained with 10,176 acres burned
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sepulveda Fire in L.A. stopped, Hughes Fire 14% contained with 10,176 acres burned
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Forward progress of the Sepulveda Fire that erupted quickly overnight off the 405 freeway near Getty Center in Los Angeles was contained at 45 acres early Thursday morning. Evacuation orders for that one were lifted.
Trump administration reportedly sent request for 10,000 troops at southern border
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump administration reportedly sent request for 10,000 troops at southern border
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is considering sending thousands of active-duty troops to the southern border to address illegal immigration, according to an internal memo viewed by multiple news outlets on Thursday.
7 police officers injured in San Antonio apartment shooting; suspect dead
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
7 police officers injured in San Antonio apartment shooting; suspect dead
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A shooting at a San Antonio apartment complex that started Wednesday night left seven police officers wounded and the suspect dead, authorities said Thursday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump pardons two officers involved in 2020 death of Black man and cover-up
Trump pardons two officers involved in 2020 death of Black man and cover-up
House Republicans announce their own Jan. 6 subcommittee investigation
House Republicans announce their own Jan. 6 subcommittee investigation
Alleged Jan. 6 defendant pardoned by Trump is re-arrested on federal gun charge
Alleged Jan. 6 defendant pardoned by Trump is re-arrested on federal gun charge
Sepulveda Fire in L.A. stopped, Hughes Fire 14% contained with 10,176 acres burned
Sepulveda Fire in L.A. stopped, Hughes Fire 14% contained with 10,176 acres burned
Netflix to raise its subscription prices
Netflix to raise its subscription prices
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement