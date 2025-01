1 of 4 | The Senate's Environment and Public Works Committee on Thursday advanced Lee Zeldin's nomination to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Senate committees on Thursday approved a handful of Trump Cabinet nominees setting them up for approval by the full chamber. In Thursday morning votes, the Senate's Environment and Public Works Committee advanced Lee Zeldin's nomination to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. Advertisement

The only Democrat voting for Zeldin's nomination was Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.

A Senate committee approved Doug Burgham for Interior Department Secretary on an 18-2 vote and Chris Wright to head the Energy Department on a 15-5 vote.

The full Senate will vote on Scott Turner's nomination to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development after a committee voted to approve him.

No Democrats voted for him.

Turner said he would focus on relaxing regulations, reducing homelessness and addressing building costs but didn't specifically outline his plans.

John Ratcliffe, Trump's pick to lead the CIA, is also due for a confirmation vote before the full Senate.