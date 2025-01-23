Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 23, 2025 / 1:52 PM

Federal grand jury indicts 7 in $600M COVID-19 benefits scheme

By Clyde Hughes
Federal prosecutors said seven people were indicted for a massive multi-state COVID-19 benefits scam that sought more than $600 million. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Federal prosecutors said seven people were indicted for a massive multi-state COVID-19 benefits scam that sought more than $600 million. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury charged seven people with running a multi-state conspiracy attempting to defraud the United States for more than $600 million by filing more than 8,000 false tax returns claiming COVID-19 employment tax credits.

The indictment, unsealed in Central Islip, N.Y., said the suspects took advantage of a tax credit program passed by Congress to encourage employers to keep employees on their payrolls during the pandemic. It also paid workers on sick leave or family leave because of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said from November 2021 through June 2023, defendants Keith Williams, Jamari Lewis, Morais Dicks, Janine Davis, Tiffany Williams, James Hames Jr. and Ewendra Mathurin allegedly exploited the programs repeatedly by filing fake reports for themselves and their clients.

Forty-five counts related to the scheme were filed, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, wire fraud and aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns. Prosecutors said Keith Williams, Lewis, Mathurin, Davis, Tiffany Williams, and Dicks were also charged with wire fraud in connection with the Payroll Protection Program applications they submitted.

Related

"The defendants also allegedly recruited others into the scheme who were compensated by receiving a percentage of fraudulently obtained U.S. Treasury checks," the Justice Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

"In total, the defendants sought more than $600 million of which the IRS paid approximately $45 million to the defendants and their clients. Additionally, the defendants allegedly concealed their preparation of false tax returns by not listing themselves as the paid prepares on the tax returns."

Prosecutors said they used virtual private networks to obscure their IP addresses while filing and they would send false information to the IRS and Social Security when they asked for additional information.

Latest Headlines

Bird flu forces Long Island, N.Y., farm to kill 100,000 ducks
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Bird flu forces Long Island, N.Y., farm to kill 100,000 ducks
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The owner of the Crescent Duck Farm in Aquebogue, N.Y., has been forced to euthanize its flock of more than 100,000 ducks due to positive bird flu tests.
PETA protests ASPCA 'animal welfare certified' labels, alleging factory farm cruelty to animals
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
PETA protests ASPCA 'animal welfare certified' labels, alleging factory farm cruelty to animals
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- PETA supporters in New York City on Thursday protested at the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals headquarters for promoting animal welfare certification labels that PETA claims are a sham.
Weekly first time jobless benefits filings rise to monthly high
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Weekly first time jobless benefits filings rise to monthly high
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The number of people filing unemployment benefits for the first time grew to a seasonally adjusted 223,000 last week, the highest one-week total in more than a month.
Senate committees advance several Trump Cabinet nominees
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate committees advance several Trump Cabinet nominees
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Senate committees on Thursday approved a handful of Trump Cabinet nominees setting them up for approval by the full chamber.
Trump nominates Andrew Puzder as EU ambassador
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump nominates Andrew Puzder as EU ambassador
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Former restaurant executive Andrew Puzder was picked by President Donald Trump as his ambassador to the European Union on Thursday after his name was pulled from consideration for another cabinet post back in 2017.
Sepulveda Fire in L.A. stopped, Hughes Fire 14% contained with 10,176 acres burned
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sepulveda Fire in L.A. stopped, Hughes Fire 14% contained with 10,176 acres burned
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Forward progress of the Sepulveda Fire that erupted quickly overnight off the 405 freeway near Getty Center in Los Angeles was contained at 45 acres early Thursday morning. Evacuation orders for that one were lifted.
Trump administration reportedly sent request for 10,000 troops at southern border
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump administration reportedly sent request for 10,000 troops at southern border
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is considering sending thousands of active-duty troops to the southern border to address illegal immigration, according to an internal memo viewed by multiple news outlets on Thursday.
7 police officers injured in San Antonio apartment shooting; suspect dead
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
7 police officers injured in San Antonio apartment shooting; suspect dead
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A shooting at a San Antonio apartment complex that started Wednesday night left seven police officers wounded and the suspect dead, authorities said Thursday morning.
Trump moves to redesignate Houthi rebels as a Foreign Terrorist Organization
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump moves to redesignate Houthi rebels as a Foreign Terrorist Organization
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump moved on Wednesday to re-designate the Iran-proxy Houthi militia as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, as he continues to undo the policies of former President Joe Biden.
31,000 forced to evacuate Hughes fire in northern Los Angeles County
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
31,000 forced to evacuate Hughes fire in northern Los Angeles County
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Continued strong winds and dry conditions on Wednesday morning rapidly spread a fire near Castaic Lake in northern Los Angeles County and has burned through 8,096 acres.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump pardons two officers involved in 2020 death of Black man and cover-up
Trump pardons two officers involved in 2020 death of Black man and cover-up
KKK flyers in Kentucky warn immigrants to leave
KKK flyers in Kentucky warn immigrants to leave
House Republicans announce their own Jan. 6 subcommittee investigation
House Republicans announce their own Jan. 6 subcommittee investigation
Alleged Jan. 6 defendant pardoned by Trump is re-arrested on federal gun charge
Alleged Jan. 6 defendant pardoned by Trump is re-arrested on federal gun charge
Sepulveda Fire in L.A. stopped, Hughes Fire 14% contained with 10,176 acres burned
Sepulveda Fire in L.A. stopped, Hughes Fire 14% contained with 10,176 acres burned
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement