Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 20, 2025 / 7:09 PM / Updated at 1:33 PM

SouthEast Bank agrees to $1.5M student loan discrimination settlement

By Mike Heuer
Officials for SouthEast Bank in Tennessee agreed to pay a $1.5 million settlement after the Department of Justice on Saturday filed a federal complaint accusing the bank of disproportionately denying student loan financing requests from blacks and indigenous Americans. Image by the Department of Justice
Officials for SouthEast Bank in Tennessee agreed to pay a $1.5 million settlement after the Department of Justice on Saturday filed a federal complaint accusing the bank of disproportionately denying student loan financing requests from blacks and indigenous Americans. Image by the Department of Justice

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Officials for Tennessee's SouthEast Bank agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle federal claims accusing the bank of discriminating against black and aboriginal graduates seeking to refinance their student loans.

The settlement resolves claims made by the Department of Justice accusing the bank of engaging in lending discrimination by allegedly disproportionately discouraging or denying student loan refinancing requests made by black and aboriginal college graduates.

Advertisement

"Everyone in our country should have a fair chance and equal opportunity to refinance a school loan," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said Sunday in a news release.

"By rejecting graduates based on where they obtained the degree, SouthEast Bank's policy denied and discouraged Black, American Indian and Alaska Native graduates seeking to refinance student loans for reasons that were wholly unrelated to their personal merit of ability to repay their loans," Clarke said.

Advertisement

Clarke said the case is an example of "historic inequities in lending and refinance opportunities" for minorities and why it's important for the DOJ to continue opposing such transgressions.

SouthEast Bank officials disagree and said the DOJ's accusation contradicts federal policy and no one was harmed by the bank's decisions.

"The Department of Justice's allegations are unfounded and address an underwriting methodology, the consideration of the school Cohort Default Rate, determined by the United States Department of Education annually as the percentage of students at a particular college or university who default on their federal student loans," SouthEast Bank Chief Marketing Officer Brenda Arndt said in a statement to UPI.

"Despite discontinuing the use of the CDR in SouthEast Bank's student loan underwriting criteria almost 4-years ago, the Department of Education has relied on the use of CDR since 1990 and continues to use CDR as a key metric to determine eligibility of a school's students to receive Title IV federal financial aid, including federal student loans," Arndt said.

"We maintain that our actions in underwriting student loans using the CDR criteria complied with existing laws, regulations and best practices of the industry. The DOJ's position on this matter is contradictory with existing federal policy and guidelines, given the fact that federal government continues to utilize the same metric, that they calculate and publish, in determining eligibility of federal student loans," Arndt said.

Advertisement

"No factual findings or adjudications have occurred in this case," she added. "SouthEast Bank asserts that there is no proof of any harm suffered or any basis for grievance by the alleged victims in the refinancing of their existing student loans."

Arndt said bank officials chose to settle the matter for $1.5 million because it would cost less than the legal costs of contesting it in federal court.

The DOJ filed a complaint against SouthEast Bank Saturday in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Tennessee in Knoxville.

The complaint alleged SouthEast Bank officials from December 2015 to April 2021 automatically denied graduates of colleges and universities that had default rates above a predetermined threshold as determined by the bank.

The policy meant black college graduates were up to 4.3 times more likely to be declined refinancing compared to non-minority graduates, the DOJ said.

Indigenous students and Alaskan Natives were up to three times more likely to be denied compared to non-minority graduates.

The DOJ also accused SouthEast Bank officials of declining refinancing requests made by graduates of more than 84% of colleges and universities with majority-black student bodies, including historically black colleges and universities.

By comparison, refinancing requests were declined by graduates of 21% of colleges and universities whose respective student bodies were not majority-black, according to the DOJ.

Advertisement

The federal court must approve the settlement for it to take effect.

If approved, the settlement would compensate qualifying applicants who were denied refinancing and increase access to refinancing for qualified applicants who were graduated from colleges and universities whose alumni previously were excluded.

The settlement also would help pay for consumer financial education for students and graduates of those schools.

The DOJ initiated its investigation and court filing after receiving a referral from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

SouthEast Bank officials cooperated with the DOJ investigation into the matter and helped to resolve the allegations.

SouthEast Bank has 14 banking locations in eastern and central Tennessee and could not be reached for comment on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

This story has been updated to include a statement from SouthEast Bank.

Read More

Latest Headlines

KKK flyers in Kentucky warn immigrants to leave
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
KKK flyers in Kentucky warn immigrants to leave
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Ku Klux Klan leaflets found in northern Kentucky Tuesday warning immigrants to leave now to avoid deportation have prompted local police to contact the FBI. Local police and a mayor called the leaflets hateful garbage.
Trump threatens Russia sanctions if Putin won't make a 'deal' to end Ukraine war
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump threatens Russia sanctions if Putin won't make a 'deal' to end Ukraine war
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump waded into Russian-Ukrainian diplomacy on Wednesday, threatening Moscow with sanctions and calling on President Vladimir Putin to make a deal for the sake of his economy.
Southern California wildfires rage with hefty Santa Ana winds in forecast
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Southern California wildfires rage with hefty Santa Ana winds in forecast
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Millions of California residents were placed under a red flag warning through Thursday amid threats of further fires with looming winds in the forecast, according to multiple reports.
Some grocers, restaurants hold line on passing along soaring egg costs
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Some grocers, restaurants hold line on passing along soaring egg costs
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Sharply rising egg prices across the United States blamed the ongoing H5N1 avian influenza outbreak are mostly being passed along to consumers by grocers and restaurateurs, but some are holding back.
Trump pardons dark web Silk Road marketplace founder Ross Ulbricht
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump pardons dark web Silk Road marketplace founder Ross Ulbricht
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening said he issued a full and unconditional pardon to Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the dark web Silk Road marketplace for illicit drugs.
Trump admin. orders federal DEI program employees to be placed on paid leave
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump admin. orders federal DEI program employees to be placed on paid leave
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- All diversity, equity and inclusion federal employees are to be placed on paid leave no later than Wednesday evening, the Trump administration ordered Tuesday as it continued its attack on DEI initiatives and programs.
California wildfires death toll climbs to 28 as new blazes ignite near San Diego
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
California wildfires death toll climbs to 28 as new blazes ignite near San Diego
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The death toll from wildfires raging near Los Angeles has risen to 28, authorities said Tuesday, as new fires prompted evacuations near San Diego.
Trump administration authorizes ICE to make arrests at schools, churches
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump administration authorizes ICE to make arrests at schools, churches
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday it has rescinded the Biden administration's guidelines, which banned federal immigration authorities from making arrests near churches and schools.
U.S. and Afghanistan carry out prisoner swap, confirm Taliban and family
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. and Afghanistan carry out prisoner swap, confirm Taliban and family
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The United States and Afghanistan have carried out a prisoner swap, the Taliban announced early Tuesday.
Trump announces $500 billion private investment in AI infrastructure
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Trump announces $500 billion private investment in AI infrastructure
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a joint venture called Stargate, which will pump billions of dollars of private funding into artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California wildfires death toll climbs to 28 as new blazes ignite near San Diego
California wildfires death toll climbs to 28 as new blazes ignite near San Diego
Trump administration removes female 4-star Coast Guard admiral from post
Trump administration removes female 4-star Coast Guard admiral from post
Trump administration authorizes ICE to make arrests at schools, churches
Trump administration authorizes ICE to make arrests at schools, churches
Trump announces $500 billion private investment in AI infrastructure
Trump announces $500 billion private investment in AI infrastructure
Trump admin. orders federal DEI program employees to be placed on paid leave
Trump admin. orders federal DEI program employees to be placed on paid leave
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement