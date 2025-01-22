Pardoned Jan. 6 Capitol attack defendant Daniel Ball was arrested again Wednesday on a pending federal gun charge. Ball was charged in May 2023 with assaulting officers and using a dangerous weapon and explosives to commit a felony during the pro-Trump mob Capitol attack. Photo courtesy Department of Justice

The new indictment is based on Ball's alleged possession of a gun as a convicted felon.

Ball's trial on 12 charges brought in 2023 related to the Capitol attack was scheduled to start Jan. 6. But President Donald Trump's controversial pardon dismissed that case.

According to Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather, Ball allegedly hurled an explosive device into the packed lower West Terrace of the Capitol as the pro-Trump mob violently attacked police on Jan. 6, 2021.

Meriweather said, "The explosion allegedly disoriented officers and caused hearing loss --which for some of the officers lasted months."

His previous felony convictions were in June 2017 for domestic violence battery by strangulation and 2021 convictions for battering and resisting law enforcement with violence.

Ball was arrested while still in a Washington, D.C., jail on Tuesday.

The gun charge case already had been filed, but he was unable to appear in court for that charge while being held on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack charges.

Ball is one of more than 1,500 Jan. 6 defendants freed by presidential pardon from Trump, who, himself, is a convicted felon.

He appears to be the first of the pardoned Jan. 6 Capitol attackers to be re-arrested.