U.S. News
Jan. 22, 2025 / 10:35 PM

31,000 forced to evacuate Hughes fire in northern Los Angeles County

By Mike Heuer
Thick smoke rises beyond the Magic Mountain amusement park near Santa Clarita, Calif., on Wednesday afternoon. Photo by Ted Soqui/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | Thick smoke rises beyond the Magic Mountain amusement park near Santa Clarita, Calif., on Wednesday afternoon. Photo by Ted Soqui/EPA-EFE

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Continued strong winds and dry conditions on Wednesday morning rapidly spread a fire near Castaic Lake in northern Los Angeles County and has burned through 8,096 acres.

Thousands have evacuated the area as the uncontained Hughes fire continues burning and forced the closure of the I-5 freeway in the Santa Clarita Valley on Wednesday afternoon, SF Gate reported.

Motorists are advised to detour on to State Route 126 or State Route 14 while traveling through the area or while evacuating from the fire.

Thick and dry underbrush is fueling the fast-moving fire that nearly doubled in size from Wednesday afternoon into the early evening hours, according to Cal Fire.

Local officials have ordered 31,000 to evacuate local communities as strong northeasterly winds continue blowing through the night with gusts of up to 65 mph.

Red flag warnings are in effect in the area until at least 8 p.m. PST Thursday, The National Weather Service Los Angeles said on Tuesday.

Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Angeles National Forest are battling the blaze but have not made any headway due to the wind, thick underbrush and dry conditions.

Emergency personnel have converted the Castaic Sports Complex into a fire command center, and local students at Castaic middle and elementary schools were take to a Ralphs grocery store parking lot in Hasley Canyon Village so their parents could pick them up.

Students at North Lake Elementary School were evacuated to the Castaic Sports Complex.

Officials at the Pitchess Detention Center evacuated 476 inmates from that location and transferred them to the North County Correctional Facility.

The Angeles National Forest has been closed due to the dry conditions and recent fires in Southern California.

A much smaller fire in San Diego County also flared upon Wednesday and is uncontained but only has burned through four acres.

The fire could spread quickly given the dry and persistently windy conditions due to the Santa Ana winds.

Elsewhere, Cal Fire says the Palisades fire is 68% contained after burning 23,448 acres since igniting on Jan. 7.

The Eaton fire is 91% contained and has burned 14,201 acres since it also started on Jan. 7.

The Lilac fire in San Diego County and Clay fire in Riverside County both ignited on Tuesday.

The Lilac fire is 90% contained after burning 85 acres and the Clay fire 45% contained after burning 38 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Trump pardons two officers involved in 2020 death of Black man and cover-up
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump pardons two officers involved in 2020 death of Black man and cover-up
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- In continuing a stream of controversial pardons, President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued clemency to two former police officers who were sentenced to prison in connection to death of a Black man in 2020.
Democrats assail OMB director nominee Russell Vought over political, cultural issues
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Democrats assail OMB director nominee Russell Vought over political, cultural issues
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Russell Vought, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget, promised to help American taxpayers while undergoing a contentious confirmation hearing on Wednesday.
House Republicans announce their own Jan. 6 subcommittee investigation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House Republicans announce their own Jan. 6 subcommittee investigation
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives will create a Judiciary subcommittee to investigate events before, during and after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot that many have called an "insurrection."
2 dead after Nashville high school murder-suicide
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
2 dead after Nashville high school murder-suicide
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Two students are dead following a Nashville school shooting Wednesday morning. The shooter, also a student, then shot himself. None involved were publicly identified.
Netflix to raise its subscription prices
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Netflix to raise its subscription prices
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The streaming service Netflix says it is raising prices again with plans to-reinvest back into programming, according to the company.
Alleged Jan. 6 defendant pardoned by Trump is re-arrested on federal gun charge
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Alleged Jan. 6 defendant pardoned by Trump is re-arrested on federal gun charge
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A Jan. 6 Capitol attack defendant free by presidential pardon was arrested again Wednesday on a pending federal gun charge. Daniel Ball was charged in May 2023 with assaulting officers using an explosive.
DOJ accuses former Chicago cannabis executive of insider trading
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
DOJ accuses former Chicago cannabis executive of insider trading
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Former Verano Executive Vice President Anthony Marsico allegedly used and shared insider information to buy shares in a Minnesota cannabis producer prior to its planned takeover by Verano in 2022.
KKK flyers in Kentucky warn immigrants to leave
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
KKK flyers in Kentucky warn immigrants to leave
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Ku Klux Klan leaflets found in northern Kentucky Tuesday warning immigrants to leave now to avoid deportation have prompted local police to contact the FBI. Local police and a mayor called the leaflets hateful garbage.
SouthEast Bank agrees to $1.5M student loan discrimination settlement
U.S. News // 2 days ago
SouthEast Bank agrees to $1.5M student loan discrimination settlement
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Officials for SouthEast Bank have agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle federal claims accusing the bank of discriminating against black and aboriginal graduates seeking to refinance their student loans.
Trump threatens Russia sanctions if Putin won't make a 'deal' to end Ukraine war
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump threatens Russia sanctions if Putin won't make a 'deal' to end Ukraine war
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump waded into Russian-Ukrainian diplomacy on Wednesday, threatening Moscow with sanctions and calling on President Vladimir Putin to make a deal for the sake of his economy.
