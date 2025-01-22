Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 22, 2025 / 5:25 PM

House Republicans announce their own Jan. 6 subcommittee investigation

Democrats didn't present 'all the facts,' House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan says

By Mike Heuer
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., listens as President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address in Washington, D.C., on Monday and on Wednesday announced the House will create a Judiciary subcommittee to examine the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Pool Photo by Kevin Lamarque/UPI
1 of 2 | Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., listens as President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address in Washington, D.C., on Monday and on Wednesday announced the House will create a Judiciary subcommittee to examine the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Pool Photo by Kevin Lamarque/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives will create a Judiciary subcommittee to investigate events before, during and after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot by Trump supporters.

Though many have called that day an "insurrection," others on the right continue to view it as a constitutionally allowed demonstration of political fervor. Five people died in the riot.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump has called Jan. 6 a day of "love," while a Republican member of the newly announced subcommittee said the day was one of "intelligence, security and leadership failures at multiple levels."

On Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced the subcommittee's pending formation and said Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., would chair the subcommittee.

Related

"House Republicans are proud of our work so far in exposing the false narratives peddled by the politically motivated Jan. 6 Select Committee during the 117th Congress, but there is still more work to be done," Johnson said Wednesday in a press release.

"We are establishing this select subcommittee to continue our efforts to uncover the full truth that is owed to the American people," Johnson said. "The composition and other details regarding the select subcommittee will be announced soon."

Advertisement

Loudermilk and other subcommittee members will uncover what the Democratic Party-led Jan. 6 Committee did not and present "all the facts to the American people," House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said.

"What happened at the Capitol that day was the result of a series of intelligence, security and leadership failures at multiple levels within numerous entities," Loudermilk said.

"I am looking forward to working with Chairman Jim Jordan to continue to uncover all the facts and begin the arduous task of making needed reforms to ensure this level of security failure may never happen again," he added.

Prior to leaving office, President Joe Biden issued pre-emptive pardons for all members of the former Jan. 6 committee, which conducted publicly televised hearings regarding the Capitol riot and potential involvement by President Donald Trump.

Once formed, the GOP-led subcommittee will work to "cast doubt on the findings" made by the prior subcommittee that was appointed by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., during the 117th Congress, Politico reported.

The committee's report became the basis for federal cases filed in federal courts in Florida and Washington, D.C., against Trump and others.

Advertisement

Trump on Monday pardoned more than 1,500 people convicted or accused of crimes related to the Jan. 6 riot.

Latest Headlines

2 dead after Nashville high school murder-suicide
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 dead after Nashville high school murder-suicide
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Two students are dead following a Nashville school shooting Wednesday morning. The shooter, also a student, then shot himself. None involved were publicly identified.
Netflix to raise its subscription prices
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Netflix to raise its subscription prices
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The streaming service Netflix says it is raising prices again with plans to-reinvest back into programming, according to the company.
Alleged Jan. 6 defendant pardoned by Trump is re-arrested on federal gun charge
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alleged Jan. 6 defendant pardoned by Trump is re-arrested on federal gun charge
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A Jan. 6 Capitol attack defendant free by presidential pardon was arrested again Wednesday on a pending federal gun charge. Daniel Ball was charged in May 2023 with assaulting officers using an explosive.
DOJ accuses former Chicago cannabis executive of insider trading
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DOJ accuses former Chicago cannabis executive of insider trading
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Former Verano Executive Vice President Anthony Marsico allegedly used and shared insider information to buy shares in a Minnesota cannabis producer prior to its planned takeover by Verano in 2022.
KKK flyers in Kentucky warn immigrants to leave
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
KKK flyers in Kentucky warn immigrants to leave
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Ku Klux Klan leaflets found in northern Kentucky Tuesday warning immigrants to leave now to avoid deportation have prompted local police to contact the FBI. Local police and a mayor called the leaflets hateful garbage.
SouthEast Bank agrees to $1.5M student loan discrimination settlement
U.S. News // 1 day ago
SouthEast Bank agrees to $1.5M student loan discrimination settlement
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Officials for SouthEast Bank have agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle federal claims accusing the bank of discriminating against black and aboriginal graduates seeking to refinance their student loans.
Trump threatens Russia sanctions if Putin won't make a 'deal' to end Ukraine war
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump threatens Russia sanctions if Putin won't make a 'deal' to end Ukraine war
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump waded into Russian-Ukrainian diplomacy on Wednesday, threatening Moscow with sanctions and calling on President Vladimir Putin to make a deal for the sake of his economy.
Southern California wildfires rage with hefty Santa Ana winds in forecast
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Southern California wildfires rage with hefty Santa Ana winds in forecast
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Millions of California residents were placed under a red flag warning through Thursday amid threats of further fires with looming winds in the forecast, according to multiple reports.
Some grocers, restaurants hold line on passing along soaring egg costs
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Some grocers, restaurants hold line on passing along soaring egg costs
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Sharply rising egg prices across the United States blamed the ongoing H5N1 avian influenza outbreak are mostly being passed along to consumers by grocers and restaurateurs, but some are holding back.
Trump pardons dark web Silk Road marketplace founder Ross Ulbricht
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump pardons dark web Silk Road marketplace founder Ross Ulbricht
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening said he issued a full and unconditional pardon to Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the dark web Silk Road marketplace for illicit drugs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California wildfires death toll climbs to 28 as new blazes ignite near San Diego
California wildfires death toll climbs to 28 as new blazes ignite near San Diego
KKK flyers in Kentucky warn immigrants to leave
KKK flyers in Kentucky warn immigrants to leave
Trump administration authorizes ICE to make arrests at schools, churches
Trump administration authorizes ICE to make arrests at schools, churches
Trump announces $500 billion private investment in AI infrastructure
Trump announces $500 billion private investment in AI infrastructure
Trump admin. orders federal DEI program employees to be placed on paid leave
Trump admin. orders federal DEI program employees to be placed on paid leave
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement