House Republicans announce their own Jan. 6 subcommittee investigation

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., listens as President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address in Washington, D.C., on Monday and on Wednesday announced the House will create a Judiciary subcommittee to examine the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives will create a Judiciary subcommittee to investigate events before, during and after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot by Trump supporters. Though many have called that day an "insurrection," others on the right continue to view it as a constitutionally allowed demonstration of political fervor. Five people died in the riot. Advertisement

President Donald Trump has called Jan. 6 a day of "love," while a Republican member of the newly announced subcommittee said the day was one of "intelligence, security and leadership failures at multiple levels."

On Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced the subcommittee's pending formation and said Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., would chair the subcommittee.

"House Republicans are proud of our work so far in exposing the false narratives peddled by the politically motivated Jan. 6 Select Committee during the 117th Congress, but there is still more work to be done," Johnson said Wednesday in a press release.

"We are establishing this select subcommittee to continue our efforts to uncover the full truth that is owed to the American people," Johnson said. "The composition and other details regarding the select subcommittee will be announced soon."

Loudermilk and other subcommittee members will uncover what the Democratic Party-led Jan. 6 Committee did not and present "all the facts to the American people," House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said.

"What happened at the Capitol that day was the result of a series of intelligence, security and leadership failures at multiple levels within numerous entities," Loudermilk said.

"I am looking forward to working with Chairman Jim Jordan to continue to uncover all the facts and begin the arduous task of making needed reforms to ensure this level of security failure may never happen again," he added.

Prior to leaving office, President Joe Biden issued pre-emptive pardons for all members of the former Jan. 6 committee, which conducted publicly televised hearings regarding the Capitol riot and potential involvement by President Donald Trump.

Once formed, the GOP-led subcommittee will work to "cast doubt on the findings" made by the prior subcommittee that was appointed by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., during the 117th Congress, Politico reported.

The committee's report became the basis for federal cases filed in federal courts in Florida and Washington, D.C., against Trump and others.

Trump on Monday pardoned more than 1,500 people convicted or accused of crimes related to the Jan. 6 riot.