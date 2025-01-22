Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 22, 2025 / 3:26 PM

DOJ accuses former Chicago cannabis executive of insider trading

By Mike Heuer

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Former Verano Executive Vice President Anthony Marsico allegedly used and shared insider information to buy shares in a Minnesota cannabis producer prior to its planned takeover by Verano in 2022.

The Department of Justice accuses Marsico, 39, and co-defendants Arthur Pizzello Jr., 61, of Wayne, Ill.; Robert Quattrocchi, 63, of Schaumburg, Ill.; and Timothy Carey, 57, of Hanover Park, Ill., of using insider information to buy shares in Minneapolis-based Goodness Growth Holdings Inc., which now is named Vireo Growth Inc., from December 2021 until Jan. 28, 2022.

Advertisement

Marsico, Pizzello, Quattrocchi and Carey are good friends and frequently golfed together, which enabled Marsico to allegedly share the insider information with the co-defendants while on the golf course, the DOJ said Tuesday in a news release announcing the prosecution.

As an executive vice president of Chicago-headquartered Verano, Marsico was privy to confidential information regarding Verano's proposed takeover of Goodness Growth, the DOJ says in the complaint filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for Northern Illinois' Eastern Division in Chicago.

Advertisement

Goodness Growth sold its shares on the Canadian stock market and on over-the-counter stock platforms in the United States.

The indictment states Marsico knew Verano and Goodness Growth officials had reached an agreement on the takeover and were to announce the pending transaction on Feb. 1, 2022.

Upon making the announcement, the share price for Goodness Growth rose by 42% to $2.34, the DOJ says.

Marsico bought 906,934 shares of Goodness Growth stock in 359 separate transactions from Dec. 8, 2021, until Jan. 28. 2022, at a total cost of $1.46 million, the DOJ says.

After buying the shares, the DOJ says Marsico "paid others to post messages on various social websites promoting [Verano's] stock in order to increase demand for and thus the share price of [Verano's] stock."

Increasing Verano's share price meant it would have to contribute fewer shares to buy Goodness Growth. Verano is one of the nation's largest producers of cannabis.

The deal eventually fell through, but Marsico sold his shares in Goodness Growth prior to Oct. 14, 2022, when Verano and Goodness Growth publicly announced they canceled the proposed takeover.

Marsico generated a profit of $607,338 from the alleged insider trading scheme, the DOJ says.

Advertisement

Marsico allegedly shared the information with the three co-defendants, who also bought shares in Goodness Growth, but only Quattrocchi generated a profit among those three by selling his shares within two days to turn a profit exceeding $26,000, according to the DOJ complaint.

Pizzello held his Goodness Growth shares for too long and lost $113,662, while Carey did not sell his shares prior to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on the matter, the DOJ says.

A federal grand jury in June indicted Marsico, Pizzello, Carey and Quattrocchi.

Marsico has denied the insider trading-related charges against him.

"Mr. Marsico had a long-term and well-documented history of investing in the cannabis-related financial sector," Marsico's attorneys, Patrick Blegen and Todd Pugh, told the Chicago Tribune.

"Our investigation shows that Mr. Marsico's investment activity was based solely on public and non-proprietary information," his attorneys said.

Marsico, Pizzello, Quattrocchi and Carey are charged with conspiracy to commit securities fraud. Marsico also is charged with six counts of securities fraud.

The DOJ seeks a $634,816 forfeiture from Marsico for all profits and assets obtained from the alleged insider trading if he is convicted of the charges against him.

The defendants have not been arraigned and are innocent until proven guilty.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Alleged Jan. 6 defendant pardoned by Trump is re-arrested on federal gun charge
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Alleged Jan. 6 defendant pardoned by Trump is re-arrested on federal gun charge
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A Jan. 6 Capitol attack defendant free by presidential pardon was arrested again Wednesday on a pending federal gun charge. Daniel Ball was charged in May 2023 with assaulting officers using an explosive.
1 dead after Nashville high school shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
1 dead after Nashville high school shooting
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Two students were hit by gunfire in a Nashville school shooting Wednesday morning. The shooter, also a student, then shot himself. One of the students died. None were publicly identified.
KKK flyers in Kentucky warn immigrants to leave
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
KKK flyers in Kentucky warn immigrants to leave
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Ku Klux Klan leaflets found in northern Kentucky Tuesday warning immigrants to leave now to avoid deportation have prompted local police to contact the FBI. Local police and a mayor called the leaflets hateful garbage.
SouthEast Bank agrees to $1.5M student loan discrimination settlement
U.S. News // 1 day ago
SouthEast Bank agrees to $1.5M student loan discrimination settlement
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Officials for SouthEast Bank have agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle federal claims accusing the bank of discriminating against black and aboriginal graduates seeking to refinance their student loans.
Trump threatens Russia sanctions if Putin won't make a 'deal' to end Ukraine war
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump threatens Russia sanctions if Putin won't make a 'deal' to end Ukraine war
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump waded into Russian-Ukrainian diplomacy on Wednesday, threatening Moscow with sanctions and calling on President Vladimir Putin to make a deal for the sake of his economy.
Southern California wildfires rage with hefty Santa Ana winds in forecast
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Southern California wildfires rage with hefty Santa Ana winds in forecast
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Millions of California residents were placed under a red flag warning through Thursday amid threats of further fires with looming winds in the forecast, according to multiple reports.
Some grocers, restaurants hold line on passing along soaring egg costs
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Some grocers, restaurants hold line on passing along soaring egg costs
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Sharply rising egg prices across the United States blamed the ongoing H5N1 avian influenza outbreak are mostly being passed along to consumers by grocers and restaurateurs, but some are holding back.
Trump pardons dark web Silk Road marketplace founder Ross Ulbricht
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump pardons dark web Silk Road marketplace founder Ross Ulbricht
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening said he issued a full and unconditional pardon to Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the dark web Silk Road marketplace for illicit drugs.
Trump admin. orders federal DEI program employees to be placed on paid leave
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump admin. orders federal DEI program employees to be placed on paid leave
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- All diversity, equity and inclusion federal employees are to be placed on paid leave no later than Wednesday evening, the Trump administration ordered Tuesday as it continued its attack on DEI initiatives and programs.
California wildfires death toll climbs to 28 as new blazes ignite near San Diego
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
California wildfires death toll climbs to 28 as new blazes ignite near San Diego
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The death toll from wildfires raging near Los Angeles has risen to 28, authorities said Tuesday, as new fires prompted evacuations near San Diego.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California wildfires death toll climbs to 28 as new blazes ignite near San Diego
California wildfires death toll climbs to 28 as new blazes ignite near San Diego
KKK flyers in Kentucky warn immigrants to leave
KKK flyers in Kentucky warn immigrants to leave
Trump administration authorizes ICE to make arrests at schools, churches
Trump administration authorizes ICE to make arrests at schools, churches
Trump announces $500 billion private investment in AI infrastructure
Trump announces $500 billion private investment in AI infrastructure
Trump admin. orders federal DEI program employees to be placed on paid leave
Trump admin. orders federal DEI program employees to be placed on paid leave
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement