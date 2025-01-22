Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 22, 2025 / 10:21 PM

Trump pardons two officers involved in 2020 death of Black man and cover-up

By Darryl Coote
President Donald Trump gives remarks at the White House in Washington DC, on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he issued pardons to former Washington, D.C., police lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky and officer Terence Sutton. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI
President Donald Trump gives remarks at the White House in Washington DC, on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he issued pardons to former Washington, D.C., police lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky and officer Terence Sutton. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- In continuing a stream of controversial pardons, President Donald Trump, on his third day in office Wednesday, issued clemency to two former Washington, D.C., police officers who were sentenced to prison in connection to the death of a Black man in 2020 and attempting to cover up the crime.

The White House issued separate statements Wednesday announcing that Trump had issued "full and unconditional" pardons to former Washington, D.C., police lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky and officer Terence Sutton.

Advertisement

Zabavsky was sentenced to four years in prison, and Sutton to five and a half years, in September for their involvement in the death of Karon Hylton-Brown, 20 on Oct. 23, 2020.

According to evidence shown at trial, Sutton observed an unarmed and helmetless Hylton-Brown driving a moped on a Northwest Washington sidewalk.

Related

Sutton, in his police cruiser, then conducted an unauthorized chase of Hylton-Brown, who had ignored the officer's attempt to stop him, driving across more than 10 blocks at what the Justice Department said was an "unreasonable speed" and going down the wrong way on a one-way street.

Advertisement

Sutton, following Hylton-Brown down a narrow alley, turned off his emergency lights and sirens and accelerated behind the moped. When Hylton-Brown reached the end of the street, he was struck by an uninvolved motorist.

As Hylton-Brown lay unconscious in a pool of his own blood in the street, Sutton and Zabavsky agreed to cover up the crime and took several actions to do so, including turning off their body-worn cameras, misleading their commanding officer about the incident and allowing the other involved vehicle to leave the scene.

Following a nine-week trial, Sutton was found guilty of second-degree murder while he and Zabavsky were found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct and obstruction of justice on Dec. 21, 2022.

No reason for granting the pardons was given.

Law Enforcement Legal Defense nonprofit, which financially aided the two officers during litigation, celebrated the clemency granted to Sutton and Zabavsky.

"This unprecedented case was a miscarriage of justice from the beginning. Anti-police bias and political expediency drove politicians and prosecutors to pursue these officers with reckless disregard for the facts of the case," it said in a statement.

"This action by President Trump makes clear that our brave law enforcement officers will now be supported by the federal government when they do the right thing in service to their communities."

Advertisement

The announcement came after Trump told reporters they were working on getting pardons for the two officers during a press conference on Tuesday, when he issued pardons for some 1,500 people convicted of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as the 46th president of the United States.

Trump was being prosecuted at the time he won election in November for attempting to overturn the 2020 election result, resulting in the Jan. 6 insurrection in which about 140 police were injured.

In explanation, Trump said the two officers, whom he did not mention by name, "went after an illegal and things happened and they ended up putting them in jail. They got five-year jail sentences and we're looking to give them a break."

Hylton-Brown was a U.S. citizen, according to police, CNN reported, and not in the country illegally, as Trump stated.

Following Trump's comments but before the pardons were announced, state Rep. Janeese Lewis George, a Democrat for Washington's 4th District, issued a statement saying she was "devastated" for Hylton-Brown's friends, family and his community.

"The decision to potentially pardon their crimes puts political agenda above the integrity of our justice system and deepens the wounds of our community," she said on Instagram. "Decisions like this make our communities less safe and send a dangerous message that justice can be undermined."

Advertisement

The DC Police Union, which expressed "dismay" over the pardoning of the Jan. 6 insurrections, welcomed the pardons for the two officers on Wednesday.

"This action rights an incredible wrong that not only harmed officer Sutton, but also crippled the ability for the department to function," it said in a statement on Facebook.

On Tuesday night, Trump had also issued a controversial pardon for Ross Ulbricht, the creator of the dark web Silk Road marketplace where illegal drugs and other unlawful goods and services were bought and sold by more than 100,000 people.

Latest Headlines

31,000 forced to evacuate Hughes fire in northern Los Angeles County
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
31,000 forced to evacuate Hughes fire in northern Los Angeles County
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Continued strong winds and dry conditions on Wednesday morning rapidly spread a fire near Castaic Lake in northern Los Angeles County and has burned through 8,096 acres.
Democrats assail OMB director nominee Russell Vought over political, cultural issues
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Democrats assail OMB director nominee Russell Vought over political, cultural issues
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Russell Vought, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget, promised to help American taxpayers while undergoing a contentious confirmation hearing on Wednesday.
House Republicans announce their own Jan. 6 subcommittee investigation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House Republicans announce their own Jan. 6 subcommittee investigation
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives will create a Judiciary subcommittee to investigate events before, during and after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot that many have called an "insurrection."
2 dead after Nashville high school murder-suicide
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
2 dead after Nashville high school murder-suicide
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Two students are dead following a Nashville school shooting Wednesday morning. The shooter, also a student, then shot himself. None involved were publicly identified.
Netflix to raise its subscription prices
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Netflix to raise its subscription prices
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The streaming service Netflix says it is raising prices again with plans to-reinvest back into programming, according to the company.
Alleged Jan. 6 defendant pardoned by Trump is re-arrested on federal gun charge
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Alleged Jan. 6 defendant pardoned by Trump is re-arrested on federal gun charge
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A Jan. 6 Capitol attack defendant free by presidential pardon was arrested again Wednesday on a pending federal gun charge. Daniel Ball was charged in May 2023 with assaulting officers using an explosive.
DOJ accuses former Chicago cannabis executive of insider trading
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
DOJ accuses former Chicago cannabis executive of insider trading
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Former Verano Executive Vice President Anthony Marsico allegedly used and shared insider information to buy shares in a Minnesota cannabis producer prior to its planned takeover by Verano in 2022.
KKK flyers in Kentucky warn immigrants to leave
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
KKK flyers in Kentucky warn immigrants to leave
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Ku Klux Klan leaflets found in northern Kentucky Tuesday warning immigrants to leave now to avoid deportation have prompted local police to contact the FBI. Local police and a mayor called the leaflets hateful garbage.
SouthEast Bank agrees to $1.5M student loan discrimination settlement
U.S. News // 2 days ago
SouthEast Bank agrees to $1.5M student loan discrimination settlement
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Officials for SouthEast Bank have agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle federal claims accusing the bank of discriminating against black and aboriginal graduates seeking to refinance their student loans.
Trump threatens Russia sanctions if Putin won't make a 'deal' to end Ukraine war
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump threatens Russia sanctions if Putin won't make a 'deal' to end Ukraine war
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump waded into Russian-Ukrainian diplomacy on Wednesday, threatening Moscow with sanctions and calling on President Vladimir Putin to make a deal for the sake of his economy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California wildfires death toll climbs to 28 as new blazes ignite near San Diego
California wildfires death toll climbs to 28 as new blazes ignite near San Diego
KKK flyers in Kentucky warn immigrants to leave
KKK flyers in Kentucky warn immigrants to leave
House Republicans announce their own Jan. 6 subcommittee investigation
House Republicans announce their own Jan. 6 subcommittee investigation
Some grocers, restaurants hold line on passing along soaring egg costs
Some grocers, restaurants hold line on passing along soaring egg costs
Trump admin. orders federal DEI program employees to be placed on paid leave
Trump admin. orders federal DEI program employees to be placed on paid leave
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement