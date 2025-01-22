Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 22, 2025 / 2:24 AM

Trump pardons dark web Silk Road marketplace founder Ross Ulbricht

By Darryl Coote
President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he had pardoned Ross Ulbricht, the founder of Silk Road. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI
President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he had pardoned Ross Ulbricht, the founder of Silk Road. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening said he issued a full and unconditional pardon to Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the dark web Silk Road marketplace of illicit drugs.

"I just called the mother of Ross William Ulbright [sic] to let her know that in honor of her and the Libertarian Movement, which supported me so strongly, it was my pleasure to have just signed a full and unconditional pardon of her son," Trump said in a statement published on his Truth Social social media platform.

Advertisement

Ulbricht was sentenced to life in prison in May 2015 for his operation of Silk Road, which was active between January 2011 and October 2013.

The site operated as a criminal marketplace where people could buy and sell illegal goods, including narcotics, with the use of Bitcoin. Prosecutors said hundreds of kilograms of illegal drugs and other unlawful goods and services were distributed to more than 100,000 buyers during the website's short life. It also laundered hundreds of millions of dollars.

Advertisement

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement states Silk Road contributed to at least six overdose deaths in the United States.

Prosecutors said Ulbricht reaped more than $13 million from the illicit sales conducted through his site. He also solicited six murders-for-hire in order to protect his criminal enterprise, though prosecutors said there is no evidence the murders were ever carried out.

Trump, in his statement, called those of the Justice Department who worked to convict Ulbricht "scum" and were "some of the same lunatics who were involved in the modern day weaponization of government against me."

Trump was convicted of election-related fraud by a New York court and was being prosecuted in federal court for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results when elected in November. The federal cases were closed as it goes against the Justice Department to prosecute a sitting president.

Among Trump's first actions upon taking office on Monday was to pardon the more than 1,500 of his supporters who were convicted of attacking the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. Some 140 police were injured protecting the building that day.

Advertisement

Trump's pardon of Ulbricht reflects his ongoing embrace of cryptocurrency and its community. Meanwhile, Ulbricht is seen by many within the Libertarian Party as a political prisoner who tried to break the status quo of society with his pioneering decentralized marketplace.

During a speech in late May before the Libertarian Party's national convention in Washington, D.C., Trump vowed to pardon the January 6 insurrectionists, whom he called "hostages," and commute the sentence of Ulbricht to time served if they vote for him.

The crowd erupted into cheers at the announcement. Many waved signs that read "Free Ross."

"He's already served 11 years," Trump said. "We're going to get him home."

Ulbricht on X expressed gratitude for all those who voted for Trump after he won the election in November.

"I trust him to honor his pledge and give me a second chance," Ulbricht said on X in November.

"After 11+ years in darkness, I can finally see the light of freedom at the end of the tunnel."

The Libertarian Party celebrated Ulbricht's release in a statement on Tuesday.

"This pardon does more than liberate Ross -- it liberates the imagination," it said.

"It says, maybe, just maybe, there's room for second chances in this dystopian hellscape."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump admin. orders federal DEI program employees to be placed on paid leave
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump admin. orders federal DEI program employees to be placed on paid leave
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- All diversity, equity and inclusion federal employees are to be placed on paid leave no later than Wednesday evening, the Trump administration ordered Tuesday as it continued its attack on DEI initiatives and programs.
California wildfires death toll climbs to 28 as new blazes ignite near San Diego
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California wildfires death toll climbs to 28 as new blazes ignite near San Diego
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The death toll from wildfires raging near Los Angeles has risen to 28, authorities said Tuesday, as new fires prompted evacuations near San Diego.
Trump administration authorizes ICE to make arrests at schools, churches
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump administration authorizes ICE to make arrests at schools, churches
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday it has rescinded the Biden administration's guidelines, which banned federal immigration authorities from making arrests near churches and schools.
U.S. and Afghanistan carry out prisoner swap, confirm Taliban and family
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
U.S. and Afghanistan carry out prisoner swap, confirm Taliban and family
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The United States and Afghanistan have carried out a prisoner swap, the Taliban announced early Tuesday.
Trump announces $500 billion private investment in AI infrastructure
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump announces $500 billion private investment in AI infrastructure
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a joint venture called Stargate, which will pump billions of dollars of private funding into artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States.
Deadly and rare snowfall, frigid weather sweeps across South
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Deadly and rare snowfall, frigid weather sweeps across South
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- At least two people are reported dead in Houston as a winter storm system disrupted much of the Gulf Coast and other parts of the nation on Tuesday, causing billions in economic losses.
U.S. Border Patrol agent killed 'in line of duty' identified
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Border Patrol agent killed 'in line of duty' identified
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A U.S. Border Patrol agent, who was shot and killed Monday during a traffic stop in Vermont, has been identified as David C. Maland, federal and state officials announced Tuesday.
VA secretary nominee Collins says he wants to update, improve services for vets
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
VA secretary nominee Collins says he wants to update, improve services for vets
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Former Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, a former Air Force Reserve chaplain, a veteran of the Iraq War and says he wants to improve veterans' services.
At inaugural prayer service, bishop calls on Trump to 'have mercy' on marginalized people
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
At inaugural prayer service, bishop calls on Trump to 'have mercy' on marginalized people
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump attended the inaugural prayer service Tuesday at Washington National Cathedral, where a sermon on unity called out the president to "have mercy on the people in our country who are scared."
23 Democratic attorneys general seek to preserve birthright citizenship
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
23 Democratic attorneys general seek to preserve birthright citizenship
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Attorneys general in 23 states have filed two legal challenges in federal courts seeking to halt President Donald Trump from limiting birthright citizenship for the children of immigrants and visitors.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

President Donald Trump 'fires' four presidential appointees
President Donald Trump 'fires' four presidential appointees
Trump administration removes female 4-star Coast Guard admiral from post
Trump administration removes female 4-star Coast Guard admiral from post
California wildfires death toll climbs to 28 as new blazes ignite near San Diego
California wildfires death toll climbs to 28 as new blazes ignite near San Diego
ACLU sues to stop Trump's attack on birthright citizenship
ACLU sues to stop Trump's attack on birthright citizenship
Britain to hold inquiry into how teen who carried out Southport killing rampage was not stopped
Britain to hold inquiry into how teen who carried out Southport killing rampage was not stopped
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement