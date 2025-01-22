1 dead after Nashville high school shooting

Two students were hit by gunfire in a Nashville school shooting Wednesday morning. The shooter, also a student, then shot himself. One of the students died. None were publicly identified. Photo courtesy Nashville Metro Police

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Two students were hit by gunfire in a Nashville high school shooting Wednesday morning. The shooter, also a student, then shot himself. One of the students died. None were publicly identified. Nashville Metro Police said on X, "A shooting incident is under investigation at Antioch High School. Three people have been wounded, including the suspect, who shot himself." Advertisement

Police said the shooter was no longer a threat.

According to Nashiville TV news site WSMV4, Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed one of the students died and two others are in stable condition.

It was unclear whether the shooter is the person who died.

A reunification site for parents and students was set up at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital at 3754 Murfreesboro Pike. Buses transported students to that location.

Metro Nashville Schools said in a statement, "Antioch High School is on a lockdown due to shots being fired inside the school building. Metro Police are on the scene. The person responsible for shooting is no longer a threat."

The shooting happened at about 11 a.m. in the school cafeteria, authorities said.

Tennessee House Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons said in a statement, "Again, our community has suffered an unspeakable tragedy in a school that has detrimentally impacted innocent children and families. Our efforts will not stop at thoughts and prayers -- we will continue to fight for common sense gun safety solutions that protect our children and communities from gun violence."

A shooting at Nashville's Covenant School in March 2023 killed three students and three adults.

State Sen. Charlane Oliver, D-Nashville, said in a statement, "My heart is broken over the devastating shooting at Antioch High School today. As a mother and a representative of this community, I grieve with the families, students, and staff who are enduring this unimaginable tragedy."

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell said, "This is a heartbreaking moment for the families, the school and the city."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.