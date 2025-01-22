Southern California wildfires rage with hefty Santa Ana winds in forecast

More than 10 million Californians across the southern part of the state are under a "particularly dangerous situation" red flag warning for parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, officials said. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Millions of California residents were placed under a red flag warning through Thursday amid threats of further fires with looming winds in the forecast, according to multiple reports. "If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which would threaten life and property," the National Weather Service said early Wednesday morning. Advertisement

More than 10 million Californians across the southern part of the state are under a "particularly dangerous situation" red flag warning for parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, officials said.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County medical examiner said the death toll had risen by one to 28 as new and ongoing wildfires prompted evacuations near San Diego after fires erupted around Jan. 7 where roughly 15,000 or more structures have been destroyed totaling billions of dollars in damage.

The Red Flag Warnings were extended to 8 p.m. PST on Thursday, the National Weather Service Los Angeles said Tuesday despite a weakening of wind, indicating an increased risk of fire damage due to warm temps and very low humidity tied with stronger wind gusts 30 to 65 mph in some parts.

The Lilac Fire in the San Diego area was reported to be 90% contained where fire crews made "good progress" throughout Tuesday night, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or CalFire, said Wednesday morning. So far 85 acres have been torched.

Meanwhile, the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County burned more than 25,000 acres and was 68% contained, and the Eaton Fire was 91% contained with roughly 14,025 acres gone as of Wednesday, according to the CalFire.

Eleven of the dead were reported in Pacific Palisades, with 17 reported dead near Pasadena and Altadena in the Eaton fire, according to authorities.

However, downtown LA has not seen a measurable rainfall since Christmas Eve when roughly 0.02 inches of rain inch trickled, but much-needed rain in the forecast will is a glimmer of hope for many fire-weary officials, according to AccuWeather.

"Just about every location in coastal Southern California, as well as the Southern California mountains, should get in on some showers this weekend," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Houk said Tuesday.

President Donald Trump is expected to visit the afflicted region as early as Friday. But Trump has yet to speak to Gov. Gavin Newsom, reports say. Meanwhile, former Vice President Kamala Harris flew to Los Angeles Monday after leaving Washington to visit a fire station and distribute food and aid to the impacted community.

On Tuesday morning, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stated the city was taking "aggressive action" ahead of forecasted rain.

"To shore up burn areas and stem the flow of toxic debris," the mayor wrote in an executive order.

"Crews are working right now to guard against possible debris flows and mudslides in Southern California," Newsom posted Tuesday morning on social media. "These winter storm events are even more destructive over wildfire-scarred terrain."

Bass ordered the installation of reinforced barriers, the removal of debris and a diversion of runoff from Los Angeles' storm water system to the sewer system.

"This is to prevent additional damage to areas already ravaged by fire and also to protect our watershed, beaches and ocean from toxic runoff," said Bass.

Trump has been critical of Newsom and handling of the wildfire. On Tuesday, he took note of a mythical "valve" which he claimed could funnel a limitless amount of water.

"They have a valve, think of a sink but multiply it by many thousands of times the size of it, it's massive," Trump said flanked by tech CEOs. "And you turn it back toward Los Angeles. Why aren't they doing it? They either have a death wish, they're stupid or there's something else going on that we don't understand."

On Monday, Newsom said he looks "forward to President Trump's visit to Los Angeles and his mobilization of the full weight of the federal government to help our fellow Americans recover and rebuild," the governor wrote in a statement.