Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 22, 2025 / 2:12 PM

KKK flyers in Kentucky warn immigrants to leave

Local officials call post-election messages 'hateful garbage'

By Doug Cunningham

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Ku Klux Klan leaflets found in northern Kentucky Tuesday warning immigrants to leave now to avoid deportation have prompted local police to contact the FBI.

Local authorities called the leaflets hateful garbage.

Advertisement

Fort Wright, Ky., Mayor Dave Hatter said the KKK Trinity Knights flyers were distributed to homes on at least three streets.

"This despicable flyer is designed to intimidate immigrants and encourages membership in the KKK," Hatter said in a statement. "I want to condemn this flyer and state in the strongest possible terms that this type of hateful garbage is loathsome and deplorable, does not represent the Fort Wright Community or the values of our businesses and residents, will not be tolerated in the City of Fort Wright and should not be tolerated by our society as a whole."

Related

The Ludlow Police Department posted the flyer on their Facebook page but later decided to remove it.

"We are aware and have already taken one report for this disturbing and disgusting propaganda that is being passed around our community," the police post read. "This hateful garbage has been turning up in other cities as well."

Advertisement

Northern Kentucky NAACP Branch President Jerome Bowles said the racist group's flyers are nothing new and nothing of which to be afraid, but he urged residents to stay vigilant.

"You see the desperation of these groups, trying to encourage people to join their cause," Bowles said. "What it tells me is their movement is dying out. So they're trying to use all means that they can recruit."

Bellevue, Ky., Police Chief Jon McClain said he contacted the FBI after learning of the flyers distributed in several northern Kentucky towns.

Latest Headlines

SouthEast Bank agrees to $1.5M student loan discrimination settlement
U.S. News // 1 day ago
SouthEast Bank agrees to $1.5M student loan discrimination settlement
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Officials for SouthEast Bank have agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle federal claims accusing the bank of discriminating against black and aboriginal graduates seeking to refinance their student loans.
Trump threatens Russia sanctions if Putin won't make a 'deal' to end Ukraine war
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump threatens Russia sanctions if Putin won't make a 'deal' to end Ukraine war
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump waded into Russian-Ukrainian diplomacy on Wednesday, threatening Moscow with sanctions and calling on President Vladimir Putin to make a deal for the sake of his economy.
Southern California wildfires rage with hefty Santa Ana winds in forecast
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Southern California wildfires rage with hefty Santa Ana winds in forecast
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Millions of California residents were placed under a red flag warning through Thursday amid threats of further fires with looming winds in the forecast, according to multiple reports.
Some grocers, restaurants hold line on passing along soaring egg costs
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Some grocers, restaurants hold line on passing along soaring egg costs
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Sharply rising egg prices across the United States blamed the ongoing H5N1 avian influenza outbreak are mostly being passed along to consumers by grocers and restaurateurs, but some are holding back.
Trump pardons dark web Silk Road marketplace founder Ross Ulbricht
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump pardons dark web Silk Road marketplace founder Ross Ulbricht
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening said he issued a full and unconditional pardon to Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the dark web Silk Road marketplace for illicit drugs.
Trump admin. orders federal DEI program employees to be placed on paid leave
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump admin. orders federal DEI program employees to be placed on paid leave
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- All diversity, equity and inclusion federal employees are to be placed on paid leave no later than Wednesday evening, the Trump administration ordered Tuesday as it continued its attack on DEI initiatives and programs.
California wildfires death toll climbs to 28 as new blazes ignite near San Diego
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
California wildfires death toll climbs to 28 as new blazes ignite near San Diego
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The death toll from wildfires raging near Los Angeles has risen to 28, authorities said Tuesday, as new fires prompted evacuations near San Diego.
Trump administration authorizes ICE to make arrests at schools, churches
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump administration authorizes ICE to make arrests at schools, churches
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday it has rescinded the Biden administration's guidelines, which banned federal immigration authorities from making arrests near churches and schools.
U.S. and Afghanistan carry out prisoner swap, confirm Taliban and family
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. and Afghanistan carry out prisoner swap, confirm Taliban and family
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The United States and Afghanistan have carried out a prisoner swap, the Taliban announced early Tuesday.
Trump announces $500 billion private investment in AI infrastructure
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Trump announces $500 billion private investment in AI infrastructure
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a joint venture called Stargate, which will pump billions of dollars of private funding into artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California wildfires death toll climbs to 28 as new blazes ignite near San Diego
California wildfires death toll climbs to 28 as new blazes ignite near San Diego
Trump administration removes female 4-star Coast Guard admiral from post
Trump administration removes female 4-star Coast Guard admiral from post
Trump administration authorizes ICE to make arrests at schools, churches
Trump administration authorizes ICE to make arrests at schools, churches
Trump announces $500 billion private investment in AI infrastructure
Trump announces $500 billion private investment in AI infrastructure
Trump admin. orders federal DEI program employees to be placed on paid leave
Trump admin. orders federal DEI program employees to be placed on paid leave
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement