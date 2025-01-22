KKK flyers in Kentucky warn immigrants to leave

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Ku Klux Klan leaflets found in northern Kentucky Tuesday warning immigrants to leave now to avoid deportation have prompted local police to contact the FBI.

Local authorities called the leaflets hateful garbage.

Fort Wright, Ky., Mayor Dave Hatter said the KKK Trinity Knights flyers were distributed to homes on at least three streets.

"This despicable flyer is designed to intimidate immigrants and encourages membership in the KKK," Hatter said in a statement. "I want to condemn this flyer and state in the strongest possible terms that this type of hateful garbage is loathsome and deplorable, does not represent the Fort Wright Community or the values of our businesses and residents, will not be tolerated in the City of Fort Wright and should not be tolerated by our society as a whole."

The Ludlow Police Department posted the flyer on their Facebook page but later decided to remove it.

"We are aware and have already taken one report for this disturbing and disgusting propaganda that is being passed around our community," the police post read. "This hateful garbage has been turning up in other cities as well."

Northern Kentucky NAACP Branch President Jerome Bowles said the racist group's flyers are nothing new and nothing of which to be afraid, but he urged residents to stay vigilant.

"You see the desperation of these groups, trying to encourage people to join their cause," Bowles said. "What it tells me is their movement is dying out. So they're trying to use all means that they can recruit."

Bellevue, Ky., Police Chief Jon McClain said he contacted the FBI after learning of the flyers distributed in several northern Kentucky towns.