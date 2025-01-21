U.S. Border Patrol agent killed 'in line of duty' identified

A U.S. Border Patrol agent, who was shot and killed Monday in Vermont, has been identified as David C. Maland, federal and state officials announced Tuesday. Image courtesy of Border Patrol Union-NBPC

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A U.S. Border Patrol agent, who was shot and killed Monday during a traffic stop in Vermont, has been identified as David C. Maland, federal and state officials announced Tuesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Maland, 44, "passed away in the line of duty." He "succumbed to injuries caused by gunfire following a traffic stop" in the town of Coventry, located in northern Vermont near the U.S.-Canada border, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Advertisement

Maland worked in the U.S. Border Patrol's Swanton sector, which covers the border of Quebec, Ontario and the states of Vermont and New York.

"Our hearts are heavy as we send our deepest condolences to the U.S. Border Patrol's Swanton Sector after Agent David "Chris" Maland was fatally shot yesterday in the line of duty in Coventry, Vt.," Vermont State Police wrote Tuesday in a post on X.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his loved ones, his fellow agents and all who protect and serve."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said the shooting took place Monday afternoon at 3:15 p.m. on Interstate 91. According to the FBI, Maland was fatally shot in the neck and one "subject," a man, was also killed. A third person, a woman, was injured and is currently in custody.

While a motive remains under investigation, authorities said they were aware of the suspects before Monday's shooting. The man and woman were reportedly looking to buy real estate in the Northeast Kingdom area, according to investigators, who also said the couple had been staying at a Newport hotel for about five days.

Maland lived in Newport and had worked for the Border Patrol for about a decade.

On Tuesday, Vermont state Sen. Russ Ingalls, R-Essex-Orleans, honored Maland with a moment of silence on the Senate floor.

"I just want to put a name to the face of the officer that was killed yesterday," Ingalls said. "His name is David Maland, and I thank you very much for the moment of silence."

"These are our friends and neighbors, they live amongst us, we respect them, we are glad for what they do, and it's just ... it really is a tragedy," Ingalls added.

"I know those folks so well and I know how they are feeling, I do. And yet they are back at it today keeping us safe."