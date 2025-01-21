President Trump, first lady attend inaugural balls

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump made the rounds to three inaugural balls Monday night following his inauguration inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda as the 47th president of the United States.
The president and first lady were joined by Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance at the Commander-in-Chief Ball, where both couples danced. The ball, which is largely attended by military service members, included a second dance with four service members dancing with the president, vice president and first and second ladies. After Trump said a few words of thanks, he and Vance cut a large cake for the crowd, using swords.