Jan. 21, 2025 / 1:10 AM

President Trump, first lady attend inaugural balls

By Sheri Walsh
President Donald Trump arrives with First Lady Melania Trump at the Commander-in-Chief Ball on Monday in Washington, DC, following his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States earlier in the day. Pool Photo by Anna Moneymaker/UPI
1 of 6 | President Donald Trump arrives with First Lady Melania Trump at the Commander-in-Chief Ball on Monday in Washington, DC, following his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States earlier in the day. Pool Photo by Anna Moneymaker/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump made the rounds to three inaugural balls Monday night following his inauguration inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda as the 47th president of the United States.

The president and first lady were joined by Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance at the Commander-in-Chief Ball, where both couples danced. The ball, which is largely attended by military service members, included a second dance with four service members dancing with the president, vice president and first and second ladies. After Trump said a few words of thanks, he and Vance cut a large cake for the crowd, using swords.

At the Liberty Ball, Trump was joined by his family, including his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, and daughter Ivanka, along with their spouses and some of their children. The musical group Village People performed "Y.M.C.A.," which was a hit in the 1970s but has seen a resurgence and even hit No. 1 on Billboard's dance/electronic sales chart after the election.

The balls are an inauguration tradition, dating back to 1809, and are attended by Washington, D.C.'s elite, as well as supporters.

The Starlight Ball was the third stop for President Trump and first lady Melania, where singer Gavin DeGraw performed for some of Trump's biggest supporters and major donors.

Scenes from Donald Trump's presidential inauguration

Left to right, first lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden welcome newly-elected President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump to the North Portico of the White House on the morning of Trump's inauguration in Washington on January 20, 2025. Pool photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

