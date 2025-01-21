Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 21, 2025 / 9:55 AM / Updated at 11:15 AM

Trump's U.N. ambassador pick Elise Stefanik touts 'America first' policy

By Joe Fisher
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is seeking confirmation as President Donald Trump's U.S. ambassador to the U.N. in a hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill on Monday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is seeking confirmation as President Donald Trump's U.S. ambassador to the U.N. in a hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill on Monday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's pick for U.N. ambassador is sharing insight into his direction for foreign relations in a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday.

In her opening remarks, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that she seeks to advance Trump's "America first" policies.

Advertisement

"If confirmed, I will work to ensure that our mission to the United Nations serves the interests of the American people and represents President Trump's America First peace through strength foreign policy," Stefanik said. "As the world faces crisis after crisis, with hostages including Americans still held in Hamas' captivity, to national security challenges ranging from China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran, it has never been more critical for the United States to lead with strength and moral clarity."

The hearing began on Capitol Hill at 10 a.m. EST. The committee is chaired by Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho.

Related

Stefanik, 40, is a longtime loyalist to Trump, championing many of his priorities even when he was out of office. If confirmed, she will be the youngest U.S. ambassador to the U.N. ever.

Advertisement

As a member of the U.S. House, Stefanik serves on the House Committee on Armed Services and the Committee on Education and Workforce. She has served in Congress since 2015.

Trump's former primary rival Nikki Haley served as his ambassador to the U.N. during his first term through the end of 2018.

The first of Trump's Cabinet nominees, Sen. Marco Rubio, was confirmed unanimously by the Senate on Monday. Sen. Risch praised Rubio on the Senate Floor before the final vote.

"Marco's qualification and ability to stand in the shoes of Thomas Jefferson, our first secretary of State and the 70 who followed him, are unchallengeable," Risch said.

Not all of Trump's nominees have been so warmly received. Democrats have sounded the alarm about Pete Hegseth, Trump's choice to lead the Department of Defense, over a history of alcohol abuse and misogynistic public comments, and allegations of sexual abuse.

Trump's second choice for attorney general Pam Bondi has also sparked criticism from Democrats as she continues to avoid acknowledging that Trump lost the 2020 election. Democrats also question her ability to oppose Trump if asked to do something illegal or unconstitutional.

Advertisement

During her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Bondi and Republican senators said they did not believe Trump would pardon violent offenders from the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. During Trump's first hours in office, Trump did just that, issuing full pardons for more than 1,500 people, including those convicted of violent crimes and using weapons against Capitol police, in an executive order.

Latest Headlines

Southern California faces strong winds, dangerous conditions as fires persist
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Southern California faces strong winds, dangerous conditions as fires persist
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Southern California is expected to be slammed with up to hurricane-strength gusts that could spark a growth in various wildfires through Tuesday morning, officials said.
Trump's first 100 days in office put spotlight on campaign promises, post-election rhetoric
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump's first 100 days in office put spotlight on campaign promises, post-election rhetoric
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office will indicate how serious his threats against foreign lands and American allies are.
U.S. and Afghanistan carry out prisoner swap, confirm Taliban and family
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. and Afghanistan carry out prisoner swap, confirm Taliban and family
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The United States and Afghanistan have carried out a prisoner swap, the Taliban announced early Tuesday.
ACLU sues to stop Trump's attack on birthright citizenship
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
ACLU sues to stop Trump's attack on birthright citizenship
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday night filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's controversial executive order that seeks to end birthright citizenship.
President Trump, first lady attend inaugural balls
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
President Trump, first lady attend inaugural balls
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump made the rounds to three inaugural balls Monday night following his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States.
Trump pardons Jan. 6 defendants, signs executive orders to secure U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump pardons Jan. 6 defendants, signs executive orders to secure U.S.-Mexico border
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump issued a mass pardon Monday of all defendants of the Jan. 6 riots and signed a number of executive orders, including securing the U.S.-Mexico border, as he spoke with reporters in the Oval Office.
Advocacy groups challenge DOGE with flurry of lawsuits
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Advocacy groups challenge DOGE with flurry of lawsuits
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- As newly inaugurated President Donald Trump realized the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency with an executive order on Monday, it came under attack by a handful of lawsuits.
U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot in Vermont; FBI investigating
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot in Vermont; FBI investigating
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A U.S. Border Patrol agent was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Vermont, state police said. Federal authorities are investigating.
Senate passes Laken Riley Act over Democratic Party opposition
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Senate passes Laken Riley Act over Democratic Party opposition
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate voted 64-35 on Monday to pass the proposed Laken Riley Act and sent the measure to the House of Representatives for consideration.
Trump declares border, energy emergencies after sworn in as 47th president
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump declares border, energy emergencies after sworn in as 47th president
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Donald Trump took his his oath as 47th president of the United States in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate passes Laken Riley Act over Democratic Party opposition
Senate passes Laken Riley Act over Democratic Party opposition
Trump declares border, energy emergencies after sworn in as 47th president
Trump declares border, energy emergencies after sworn in as 47th president
Biden issues preemptive pardons for Fauci, Milley, Capitol police, family members
Biden issues preemptive pardons for Fauci, Milley, Capitol police, family members
Trump pardons Jan. 6 defendants, signs executive orders to secure U.S.-Mexico border
Trump pardons Jan. 6 defendants, signs executive orders to secure U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot in Vermont; FBI investigating
U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot in Vermont; FBI investigating
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement