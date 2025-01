President Donald Trump early Tuesday removed several presidential appointees. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump removed four holdover high-profile presidential appointees early Tuesday. One of the removals was Brian Hook, an envoy to Iran during Trump's first administration and serving at the Wilson Center for Scholars. Hook also served Trump's Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. Advertisement

The rest were appointees of President Joe Biden: retired Army Gen. Mark Milley who was serving at the National Infrastructure Advisory Council; international chef Jose Andres, from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition; and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who served on the President's Export Council.

"My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand presidential appointees from the previous administration who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again," Trump said on Truth Social.

"Let this serve as official notice of dismissal for these four individuals with many more coming soon. ... You're fired."

Milley served as chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Trump and Biden, from 2019 to 2023. Trump and Milley came to loggerheads over various issues and Biden issued a preemptive pardon to protect the general from any future federal legal action.