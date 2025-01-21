U.S. and Afghanistan carry out prisoner swap, confirm Taliban and family

American citizen Ryan Corbett (L) was released in a prisoner exchange with Afghanistan, his family said. The prisoner exchange was confirmed by the Taliban. Photo courtesy Ryan Corbett's family/ Website

The Taliban's ministry of foreign affairs confirmed the prisoner swap in a statement, saying Khan Mohammad had been released by the United States in exchange "for the release of American nationals."

Corbett was identified as having been released from Taliban captivity by his family.

UPI has contacted the U.S. State Department for confirmation.

The announcement came a day after the administration of President Joe Biden handed over the White House to President Donald Trump.

Corbett's family thanked both administrations for their efforts in securing his release.

They also extended their "deepest thanks" to the government of Qatar, stating the Middle Eastern country had aided in the negotiations. The Taliban also confirmed Qatar's involvement.

"Today, our hearts are filled with overwhelming gratitude and praise to God for sustaining Ryan's life and bringing him back home after what has been the most challenging and uncertain 894 days of our lives," the statement from Corbett's family said.

Corbett, his wife and three children had lived in Afghanistan since 2010, but left in August 2021 as the country fell and was taken over by the Taliban. Corbett, however, was detained a year later while visiting the country, where he continued to run a business consultancy company.

The statement from his family stated Corbett was on his way back to the United States.

Corbett was exchanged for Mohammad, who was detained nearly 20 years ago in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, according to the Taliban.

A U.S. Justice Department press release states Mohammad was arrested in late October 2006 and received two life sentences in December 2008 to be served consecutively in a U.S. prison for charges related to trafficking large quantities of drugs to the United States. Prosecutors, who said Mohammad was a Taliban member, sought to acquire rockets and other munitions to conduct attacks against U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

The Taliban said he was serving his sentence in California when released.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan consider this exchange as a good example of resolving issues through dialogue," the ministry said, which framed the exchange as the United States taking steps "that aid normalization & expansion of relations between the two countries."