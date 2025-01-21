Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 21, 2025 / 4:05 AM / Updated at 4:27 AM

U.S. and Afghanistan carry out prisoner swap, confirm Taliban and family

By Darryl Coote
American citizen Ryan Corbett (L) was released in a prisoner exchange with Afghanistan, his family said. The prisoner exchange was confirmed by the Taliban. Photo courtesy Ryan Corbett's family/Website
American citizen Ryan Corbett (L) was released in a prisoner exchange with Afghanistan, his family said. The prisoner exchange was confirmed by the Taliban. Photo courtesy Ryan Corbett's family/Website

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The United States and Afghanistan have carried out a prisoner swap, the Taliban announced early Tuesday.

Scarce details released on the exchange state that an Afghan national held in the United States was exchanged for at least one detained American, Ryan Corbett.

Advertisement

The Taliban's ministry of foreign affairs confirmed the prisoner swap in a statement, saying Khan Mohammad had been released by the United States in exchange "for the release of American nationals."

Corbett was identified as having been released from Taliban captivity by his family.

Related

UPI has contacted the U.S. State Department for confirmation.

The announcement came a day after the administration of President Joe Biden handed over the White House to President Donald Trump.

Corbett's family thanked both administrations for their efforts in securing his release.

They also extended their "deepest thanks" to the government of Qatar, stating the Middle Eastern country had aided in the negotiations. The Taliban also confirmed Qatar's involvement.

"Today, our hearts are filled with overwhelming gratitude and praise to God for sustaining Ryan's life and bringing him back home after what has been the most challenging and uncertain 894 days of our lives," the statement from Corbett's family said.

Advertisement

Corbett, his wife and three children had lived in Afghanistan since 2010, but left in August 2021 as the country fell and was taken over by the Taliban. Corbett, however, was detained a year later while visiting the country, where he continued to run a business consultancy company.

The statement from his family stated Corbett was on his way back to the United States.

Corbett was exchanged for Mohammad, who was detained nearly 20 years ago in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, according to the Taliban.

A U.S. Justice Department press release states Mohammad was arrested in late October 2006 and received two life sentences in December 2008 to be served consecutively in a U.S. prison for charges related to trafficking large quantities of drugs to the United States. Prosecutors, who said Mohammad was a Taliban member, sought to acquire rockets and other munitions to conduct attacks against U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

The Taliban said he was serving his sentence in California when released.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan consider this exchange as a good example of resolving issues through dialogue," the ministry said, which framed the exchange as the United States taking steps "that aid normalization & expansion of relations between the two countries."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

ACLU sues to stop Trump's attack on birthright citizenship
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
ACLU sues to stop Trump's attack on birthright citizenship
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday night filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's controversial executive order that seeks to end birthright citizenship.
President Trump, first lady attend inaugural balls
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
President Trump, first lady attend inaugural balls
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump made the rounds to three inaugural balls Monday night following his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States.
Trump pardons Jan. 6 defendants, signs executive orders to secure U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump pardons Jan. 6 defendants, signs executive orders to secure U.S.-Mexico border
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump issued a mass pardon Monday of all defendants of the Jan. 6 riots and signed a number of executive orders, including securing the U.S.-Mexico border, as he spoke with reporters in the Oval Office.
Advocacy groups challenge DOGE with flurry of lawsuits
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Advocacy groups challenge DOGE with flurry of lawsuits
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- As newly inaugurated President Donald Trump realized the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency with an executive order on Monday, it came under attack by a handful of lawsuits.
U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot in Vermont; FBI investigating
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot in Vermont; FBI investigating
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A U.S. Border Patrol agent was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Vermont, state police said. Federal authorities are investigating.
Senate passes Laken Riley Act over Democratic Party opposition
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Senate passes Laken Riley Act over Democratic Party opposition
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate voted 64-35 on Monday to pass the proposed Laken Riley Act and sent the measure to the House of Representatives for consideration.
Trump declares border, energy emergencies after sworn in as 47th president
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trump declares border, energy emergencies after sworn in as 47th president
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Donald Trump took his his oath as 47th president of the United States in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
Senate unanimously confirms Rubio as secretary of state
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Senate unanimously confirms Rubio as secretary of state
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., officially is confirmed as the nation's secretary of state by a 99-0 vote in the Senate.
Trump's 'golden age' of America includes action on energy, border emergencies
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump's 'golden age' of America includes action on energy, border emergencies
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump previewed his plans for his first executive actions during his inauguration speech in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday.
SouthEast Bank agrees to $1.5M student loan discrimination settlement
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
SouthEast Bank agrees to $1.5M student loan discrimination settlement
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Officials for SouthEast Bank have agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle federal claims accusing the bank of discriminating against black and aboriginal graduates seeking to refinance their student loans.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump declares border, energy emergencies after sworn in as 47th president
Trump declares border, energy emergencies after sworn in as 47th president
Biden issues preemptive pardons for Fauci, Milley, Capitol police, family members
Biden issues preemptive pardons for Fauci, Milley, Capitol police, family members
Senate passes Laken Riley Act over Democratic Party opposition
Senate passes Laken Riley Act over Democratic Party opposition
China executes 2 men behind separate deadly attacks in November
China executes 2 men behind separate deadly attacks in November
Biden grants clemency to Native American activist Leonard Peltier, others at last minute
Biden grants clemency to Native American activist Leonard Peltier, others at last minute
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement