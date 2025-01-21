Advertisement
Jan. 21, 2025 / 7:14 AM

Southern California faces strong winds, dangerous conditions as fires persist

By Clyde Hughes
Homes burned to the ground in the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California are seen in this aerial view near homes that weren't affected on Sunday. High winds return to Southern California on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Homes burned to the ground in the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California are seen in this aerial view near homes that weren't affected on Sunday. High winds return to Southern California on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Southern California is expected to be slammed with up to hurricane-strength gusts that could spark a growth in various wildfires through Tuesday morning, officials said.

The National Weather Service said the Santa Ana windstorm, blamed for much of the havoc that has created devastating fires throughout the Los Angeles area, will generate winds from 50 to 70 mph with gusts reaching 100mph.

Authorities said at least three new wildfires, benefiting from the windstorm, started on Monday in Griffith Park, Riverside County, and Granada Hills. Winds in the western Gabriel Mountains reached 74 mph, 61 mph in the Santa Susana Mountains, 60 mph in the Los Angeles County portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, and 54 mph in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Forecasters said that more than three million residents face an "extremely critical" fire threat on Tuesday while another 10 million face a "critical fire" threat warning. While winds are expected to lessen slightly later Tuesday, dangerous conditions are anticipated to last through Thursday.

While chances of rain on Saturday may help firefighters, most of Southern California remains in severe drought conditions, heightening the concerns over the return of strong offshore winds through the week.

Local fire officials and the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office said the current rash of wildfires has been blamed for 27 deaths in Southern California.

Two of the largest fires appear to be mostly contained, according to the latest data from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The Palisades Fire, which has burned 23,713 acres as of Tuesday morning, is 61% contained, Cal Fire said.

Officials estimate that the Palisades Fire destroyed or damaged some 6,000 structures.

The Eaton Fire, which has burned 14,021 acres, is now 87%contained. Officials said an inspection of structures in the Eaton area remains ongoing. They said the cause of both fires is still under investigation.

