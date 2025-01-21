California wildfires death toll climbs to 28 as new blazes ignite near San Diego

Homes burned to the ground in the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., are seen in this aerial view near homes that weren't affected on Sunday. Gov. Gavin Newsom is deploying additional firefighting resources, as two major fires are still uncontained in the Los Angeles area with red flag warnings issued for Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The death toll from wildfires raging near Los Angeles has risen to 28, authorities said Tuesday, as new fires prompted evacuations near San Diego. The Los Angeles County medical examiner increased the death toll by one from Thursday, according to a 4:30 p.m. PST update. Advertisement

Eleven of the deaths were reported in Pacific Palisades, with 17 reported dead near Pasadena and Altadena in the Eaton fire.

Both the Palisades and Eaton fires erupted on Jan. 7, and have burned a combined 37,469 acres as of Tuesday evening, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also known as Cal Fire.

The death toll was updated as fire officials declared the ignition of several fires on Tuesday amid extreme fire weather forecast for southern California.

The National Weather Service Los Angeles on Tuesday said that despite winds weakening, Red Flag Warnings were extended until 8 p.m. PST Thursday.

"This is due to an expected boost in winds Wed PM into Thur PM (Am peak), coupled w/severely dry conditions leading to significant fire weather conditions," it said on X.

"Actions: Avoid creating sparks, be aware of your surroundings & report any smoke to authorities."

Advertisement

A Red Flag Warning indicates increased risk of fire damage due to warm temperatures, very low humidities and stronger winds.

Three fires ignited near San Diego on Tuesday, with only one uncontained as of Tuesday night.

The Lilac Fire, which started at around 1:19 a.m. PST, is burning near Old Highway 395 and W. Lilac Road in northern San Diego's Bonsall unincorporated area, prompting officials to issue both evacuation orders and warnings.

Cal Fire said in a 6 p.m. update that Lilac has grown to 85 acres and was 50% contained. Four structures have been damaged.

#LilacFire [update] The fire is now approximately 20 acres with a moderate rate of spread. There is 0% containment and a continued structure threat. pic.twitter.com/F4Z3z9NyTk— CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 21, 2025

The Clay Fire, which ignited at 5 p.m., was at 38 acres in Riverside County. Officials have issued a handful of evacuation warnings.

No structures have been reported damaged or destroyed, but as of 8 p.m., it was uncontained, according to Cal Fire.

Officials said the Palisades Fire was 65% contained, threatening nearly 12,500 structures on top of the more than 6,500 it destroyed.

Advertisement

"Firefighters are making steady progress," Cal Fire said in its 6:30 p.m. update, "and officials are reassessing evacuation orders to ensure safe returns."

The Eaton Fire was 89% contained as of Tuesday evening. Officials said evacuated residents returning to the area is ongoing in phases.

The Eaton Fire has destroyed 9,410 structures and was threatening an additional 6,775.

On Sunday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom deployed additional firefighting resources ahead of the forecast for extreme fire weather for early this week.