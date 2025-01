1 of 6 | President Joe Biden welcomes President-elect Donald Trump to the North Portico of the White House on the morning of Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Pool photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Donald Trump returned to the White House in advance of his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States in Washington, D.C., on Monday. The inauguration ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. EST at the Capitol Rotunda. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greeted Trump and his wife, Melania, as they arrived. Advertisement

Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance also greeted each other before the ceremony.

"Welcome home," Biden told the Trumps as they arrived at the White House.

Inside the Executive Mansion, they participated in a tea.

They then went in a motorcade to the Capitol.

The inauguration ceremony will not be held in its usual location at the National Mall due to cold weather.

The National Mall is across Constitution Ave. NW, where Trump, as the 45th president, held a "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021. Following the rally, Trump supporters marched to the U.S. Capitol Building and rioted, interrupting the certification of the election temporarily. More than 1,200 people were indicted.

Advertisement

The move to the Rotunda, with about 800 seats, has prompted many would-be attendees who traveled to Washington for the event to watch at other locations, including the Capital One Arena.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will also be in attendance.

Trump was not at the inauguration for Biden four years ago.

Country singer Carrie Underwood will sing America the Beautiful with the Armed Forces Choir and United States Naval Academy Glee Club.