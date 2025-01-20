Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 20, 2025 / 9:34 PM

Senate passes Laken Riley Act over Democratic Party opposition

By Mike Heuer
Supporters hold posters of slain Georgia nursing student Laken Riley as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Forum River Center in Rome, Ga., on March 9. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE
Supporters hold posters of slain Georgia nursing student Laken Riley as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Forum River Center in Rome, Ga., on March 9. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate voted 64-35 on Monday to pass the proposed Laken Riley Act and sent the measure to the House of Representatives for consideration.

All Senate Republicans and a dozen Democrats voted to approve the bipartisan measure, but 33 Democrats and independent Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King Jr. of Maine voted against the measure.

Advertisement

Democrats who voted for the measure include Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Ruben Gallego of Arizona, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Mark Kelly of Arizona, Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Gary Peters of Michigan.

Other Senate Democrats who voted to pass the measure are Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, Mark Warner of Virginia and Raphael Warnock of Georgia.

Related

The measure, Senate Bill 5, would require the Department of Homeland Security to take into custody immigrants who illegally enter the United States and have been charged or arrested for burglary, theft, larceny or shoplifting while in the United States.

Advertisement

The act also would authorize states to sue the federal government for injunctive relief regarding immigration-related decisions that cause respective states or their residents harm, including financial harm of more than $100.

States could sue the federal government regarding:

  • Releasing non-U.S. nationals from custody.
  • Failing to vet individuals seeking admission into the United States, including asylum-seekers.
  • Issuing visas to citizens of nations that unreasonably deny or delay acceptance of nationals from the respective countries.
  • Exceeding limitations on immigration parole, such as not granting paroles on a case-by-case basis.
  • Failing to detain an individual who has been ordered to be removed from the United States.

Two amendments modified the proposed act to include more offenses that require detention of migrants who enter the country illegally.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, successfully introduced an amendment requiring the arrest of immigrants who assault police officers.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, successfully introduced an amendment requiring Immigration and Customs Enforcement to arrest migrants who cause bodily harm or death.

Opponents of the Laken Riley Act say it would remove due process for migrants when they are accused of crimes but have not been convicted.

President Donald Trump said he expects the House to approve the Laken Riley Act and sign it into law very soon.

Advertisement

"It's going to be a very beautiful bill," Trump told media following his inaugural address on Monday. "We're going to have a signing ... within a week or so."

The proposed measure is named after Laken Riley, 22, who was a nursing student at Augusta University-Athens but was stalked and murdered by a Venezuelan migrant while she was jogging on the University of Georgia campus in Athens on the morning of Feb. 22.

Jose Ibarra, 26, was convicted of three counts of murder, attempted rape, kidnapping and other crimes that caused Riley's death and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors said Ibarra is a member of the violent Tren de Aragua gang, whose presence has been growing in the United States in recent years.

Latest Headlines

U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot in Vermont; FBI investigating
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot in Vermont; FBI investigating
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A U.S. Border Patrol agent was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Vermont, state police said. Federal authorities are investigating.
Trump pardons Jan. 6 defendants, signs executive orders to secure U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump pardons Jan. 6 defendants, signs executive orders to secure U.S.-Mexico border
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump issued a mass pardon Monday of all defendants of the Jan. 6 riots and signed a number of executive orders, including securing the U.S.-Mexico border, as he spoke with reporters in the Oval Office.
Trump declares border, energy emergencies after sworn in as 47th president
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump declares border, energy emergencies after sworn in as 47th president
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Donald Trump took his his oath as 47th president of the United States in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
Senate unanimously confirms Rubio as secretary of state
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate unanimously confirms Rubio as secretary of state
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., officially is confirmed as the nation's secretary of state by a 99-0 vote in the Senate.
Trump's 'golden age' of America includes action on energy, border emergencies
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump's 'golden age' of America includes action on energy, border emergencies
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump previewed his plans for his first executive actions during his inauguration speech in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday.
SouthEast Bank agrees to $1.5M student loan discrimination settlement
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
SouthEast Bank agrees to $1.5M student loan discrimination settlement
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Officials for SouthEast Bank have agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle federal claims accusing the bank of discriminating against black and aboriginal graduates seeking to refinance their student loans.
39th MLK Day sees public service events, celebrations across U.S.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
39th MLK Day sees public service events, celebrations across U.S.
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The United States is paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's legacy the same day a new president was inaugurated.
L.A. on 'high alert' with Santa Ana winds; Trump to visit California wildfire damage this week
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
L.A. on 'high alert' with Santa Ana winds; Trump to visit California wildfire damage this week
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will visit southern California this week amid looming winds and threats of new flames with tens of thousands of acres torched and buildings destroyed, according to reports.
President Trump signs executive orders before inaugural crowd at Capital One Arena
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
President Trump signs executive orders before inaugural crowd at Capital One Arena
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed a series of executive actions before 20,000 supporters for an indoor inaugural parade Monday inside Capital One Arena, after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.
Former President Joe Biden thanks staff, vows to stay in 'fight' in farewell speech
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Former President Joe Biden thanks staff, vows to stay in 'fight' in farewell speech
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Former President Joe Biden delivered his farewell speech Monday after the inauguration of 47th President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump declares border, energy emergencies after sworn in as 47th president
Trump declares border, energy emergencies after sworn in as 47th president
Biden issues preemptive pardons for Fauci, Milley, Capitol police, family members
Biden issues preemptive pardons for Fauci, Milley, Capitol police, family members
Melania Trump launches cryptocurrency ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration
Melania Trump launches cryptocurrency ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration
Biden grants clemency to Native American activist Leonard Peltier, others at last minute
Biden grants clemency to Native American activist Leonard Peltier, others at last minute
China executes 2 men behind separate deadly attacks in November
China executes 2 men behind separate deadly attacks in November
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement