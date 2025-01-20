Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 20, 2025 / 7:58 PM

Senate unanimously confirms Rubio as secretary of state

By Mike Heuer
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., called China the nation's number-one adversary during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing examining his expected nomination to be Secretary of State, at the Capitol on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., called China the nation's number-one adversary during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing examining his expected nomination to be Secretary of State, at the Capitol on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., officially was confirmed as the nation's secretary of state by a 99-0 vote in the Senate.

The Senate took up Rubio's nomination several hours after President Donald Trump was sworn in earlier Monday and made Rubio's nomination the first high-level position filled for the Trump administration's cabinet.

Advertisement

Rubio will resign from the Senate to accept the secretary of state post. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week said he would appoint Ashley Moody to replace Rubio if the Senate confirmed Rubio's nomination as secretary of state.

During his Senate confirmation hearing, Rubio described the Chinese Communist Party as a "dangerous" opponent to the United States, CNN reported.

Related

China is a "technological adversary and competitor, an industrial competitor, and economic competitor, geopolitical competitor [and] a scientific competitor," Rubio said. "It's an extraordinary challenge and one that I believe will define the 21st century."

Rubio said China's leaders took advantage of leniency provided to them by President Joe Biden and his administration and the United States now is dealing with the results of that leniency.

Advertisement

"Much of what we need to do to confront China is here at home," Rubio said. "We have to rebuild out domestic industrial capacity, and we have to make sure the United States is not reliant on any single nation for any of our critical supply chains."

Rubio also told senators it's unrealistic to expect Russia to withdraw to re-establish the borders separating Russia and Ukraine prior to Russia's February 2022 invasion of its neighbor.

He said the official U.S. policy should be to end the war without re-establishing the prior borders.

Rubio replaces former Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

One of the Ohio seats is vacant because of JD Vance becoming vice president. Gov. Mike DeWine has selected Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to succeed Vance.

Latest Headlines

Trump declares border, energy emergencies after sworn in as 47th president
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump declares border, energy emergencies after sworn in as 47th president
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Donald Trump took his his oath as 47th president of the United States in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
Trump's 'golden age' of America includes action on energy, border emergencies
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump's 'golden age' of America includes action on energy, border emergencies
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump previewed his plans for his first executive actions during his inauguration speech in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday.
SouthEast Bank agrees to $1.5M student loan discrimination settlement
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
SouthEast Bank agrees to $1.5M student loan discrimination settlement
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Officials for SouthEast Bank have agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle federal claims accusing the bank of discriminating against black and aboriginal graduates seeking to refinance their student loans.
39th MLK Day sees public service events, celebrations across U.S.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
39th MLK Day sees public service events, celebrations across U.S.
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The United States is paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's legacy the same day a new president was inaugurated.
L.A. on 'high alert' with Santa Ana winds; Trump to visit California wildfire damage this week
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
L.A. on 'high alert' with Santa Ana winds; Trump to visit California wildfire damage this week
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will visit southern California this week amid looming winds and threats of new flames with tens of thousands of acres torched and buildings destroyed, according to reports.
President Trump signs executive orders before inaugural crowd at Capital One Arena
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
President Trump signs executive orders before inaugural crowd at Capital One Arena
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed a series of executive actions before 20,000 supporters for an indoor inaugural parade Monday inside Capital One Arena, after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.
Former President Joe Biden thanks staff, vows to stay in 'fight' in farewell speech
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former President Joe Biden thanks staff, vows to stay in 'fight' in farewell speech
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Former President Joe Biden delivered his farewell speech Monday after the inauguration of 47th President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.
Biden grants clemency to Native American activist Leonard Peltier, others at last minute
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden grants clemency to Native American activist Leonard Peltier, others at last minute
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Former President Joe Biden signed a number of pardons and commutations on his way out of the White House as per tradition, according to new information.
Cecile Richards, former Planned Parenthood president, died at age 67
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Cecile Richards, former Planned Parenthood president, died at age 67
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Women's rights activist and former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards, 67, died at her home surrounded by family and her dog Ollie Monday morning, her family announced.
Biden issues preemptive pardons for Fauci, Milley, Capitol police, family members
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden issues preemptive pardons for Fauci, Milley, Capitol police, family members
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Outgoing President Joe Biden issued a slate of pardons Monday for people who may have been targets of President-elect Donald Trump's Justice Department.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump declares border, energy emergencies after sworn in as 47th president
Trump declares border, energy emergencies after sworn in as 47th president
Biden issues preemptive pardons for Fauci, Milley, Capitol police, family members
Biden issues preemptive pardons for Fauci, Milley, Capitol police, family members
Melania Trump launches cryptocurrency ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration
Melania Trump launches cryptocurrency ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration
Newsom: 5 banks commit to mortgage relief for wildfire victims
Newsom: 5 banks commit to mortgage relief for wildfire victims
China executes 2 men behind separate deadly attacks in November
China executes 2 men behind separate deadly attacks in November
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement