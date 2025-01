1 of 2 | President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, outgoing United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden participate in the departure ceremony for the Bidens on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., after the swearing-in of Donald Trump as President on Monday. Pool photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Former President Joe Biden delivered his farewell speech Monday after the inauguration of 47th President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. Biden spoke from Joint Base Andrews at about 1:30 p.m. EST, remarking on more than 50 years of public service before departing on the presidential jet to central California for personal time. Advertisement

He lauded his cabinet and staff for what they accomplished during his term in office.

"What I'm proud of is you did it upholding the core values of honesty, decency and integrity," Biden said. "It's incredible what you did. You represent the best of who we are as Americans."

The 46th president lamented that there is more work to be done.

"We have a lot more to do. You heard the inaugural address today, that we've got a lot more to do," Biden said, making the Christian sign of the cross. "I know from many years of experience there's ups and downs. We're leaving office but we're not leaving the fight."

Trump immediately announced a list of executive actions he intends to take, including a national emergency at the southern border.

Former first lady Jill Biden was at the former president's side during his address.

"It's been the honor of my life to serve as your president," Biden said. "It's been a greater honor being able to serve with all of you."

Before leaving office, Biden issued preemptive pardons to people Trump has threatened to target for prosecution, including former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, former chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and lawmakers involved in the U.S. House Select Committee on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Biden later announced pardons for his family members, including his siblings and in-laws.