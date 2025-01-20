Trump pardons Jan. 6 defendants, signs executive orders to secure U.S.-Mexico border

1 of 5 | President Donald Trump signs numerous executive orders, including pardons for defendants from the January 6th riots and a delay on the TikTok ban, on the first day of his presidency in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Monday. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed a mass pardon Monday after his inauguration for all defendants of the January 6 riots, to cover approximately 1,500 people who have been charged since the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. "So this is January 6. These are the hostages, approximately 1,500 for a pardon. Full pardon," Trump said as he signed the order in the Oval Office at the White House. "We have about six commutations in there where we're doing further research." Advertisement

"We hope they come out tonight," Trump told reporters. Trump also commuted the sentences of Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, who were convicted of seditious conspiracy, which paves the way for their release from prison.

Trump then signed a number of executive orders Monday night to secure the U.S.-Mexico border, including one that declares a national emergency at the southern border. Another order guarantees the states' protection against invasion amid the "current crisis at the southern border."

Advertisement

Protecting America from foreign terrorists and national security threats based on the crisis at the border was also signed. And Trump signed an order defining birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment of the United States, which Trump called a "good one."

"We are the only country in the world that does this with birthright, as you know. And it's just absolutely ridiculous," Trump said, as he added he's "fine with legal immigration."

In addition, Trump signed an executive order to delay enforcing a federal ban on TikTok for at least 75 days to give the administration "an opportunity to determine the appropriate course forward." A law banning TikTok took effect Sunday.

As Trump signed his executive orders, reporters asked questions and Trump answered. Among the many topics were tariffs, which Trump said he plans to impose, possibly 25% tariffs, on Canada and Mexico starting Feb. 1. Trump reminded reporters that the tariffs on China are still in effect from his first term.

Later, Trump signed an executive order, requiring hiring in the federal government to be based on merit.

"This is a big deal. Merit. Our country is going to be based on merit again," Trump said. "Can you believe it?"

Advertisement

Trump also signed an executive order, creating the Department of Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE to be led by Elon Musk.

"He's getting an office for about 20 people we're hiring to make sure these get implemented," Trump said about Musk.

Trump also answered reporters' questions about Russia's war in Ukraine, saying he plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war once talks are scheduled.

"We're going to try and get it done as quickly as possible. You know, the war with Ukraine and Russia should have never started," Trump said.

Among his many executive signatures, Trump declared a national energy emergency and signed an order to unleash energy production.

Trump also signed an executive order to protect women from so-called radical gender ideologies and an order to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization.

"So we paid $500 million to World Health, so I terminated it," Trump said, adding that China paid only $39 million with a much larger population.

"The World Health ripped us off. Everybody rips off the United States and it's not going to happen anymore."

"Seemed a little unfair to me," Trump said. "We'll see what happens."

Advertisement

After answering more questions by reporters, Trump checked for a letter from former President Joe Biden in his desk and found an envelope. The letter was addressed to "47."

"Maybe we should all read it together!" Trump exclaimed. "Or maybe I'll read it first and tell you about it later," he added, as he set the letter aside.