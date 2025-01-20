Advertisement
Jan. 20, 2025 / 2:20 PM / Updated at 2:20 PM

Cecile Richards, former Planned Parenthood president, died at age 67

By Mike Heuer
Cecile Richards testifies during a House Oversight Committee hearing on taxpayer funding of Planned Parenthood in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 29, 2015. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 2 | Cecile Richards testifies during a House Oversight Committee hearing on taxpayer funding of Planned Parenthood in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 29, 2015. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Women's rights activist and former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards, 67, died at her home surrounded by family and her dog Ollie Monday morning, her family announced.

"Our hearts are broken today, but no words can do justice to the joy she brought to our lives," her family told NBC News in a statement Monday morning.

"We are grateful to the doctors and health care workers who provided her excellent care and the friends, family and well-wishers who have been by her side during this challenging time."

Richards in 2023 was diagnosed with glioblastoma, which is a type of brain cancer. Her family did not say whether the condition caused her death.

Richards is the daughter of former Texas Gov. Ann Richards and was a deputy chief of staff for Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

She also was the president of the pro-abortion Planned Parenthood Action Fund from 2006 to 2018.

Planned Parenthood Federal of America Chief Executive Officer Alexis McGill Johnson called Richards an "indomitable force" during her 12 years with the organization.

"Cecile brought Planned Parenthood Federation of America to new heights in our health care, education, and advocacy work,"Johnson said in an online statement.

"She led us through fights that transformed the reproductive health and rights landscape and made Planned Parenthood Action Fund the advocacy and political force that it remains to this day," Johnson said. "We are heartbroken to lose a giant in the fight for reproductive freedom."

Although Richards has died, Johnson said her work on behalf of Planned Parenthood will continue to help the organization's work on behalf of the nation's women.

"As we continue to navigate unchartered territory, we will be able to meet the challenges we face in large part because of the movement Cecile built over decades," Johnson added.

"I know, without a doubt, that Cecile would tell us the best way to honor her memory is to suit up -preferably in pink - link arms, and fight like hell for Planned Parenthood patients across the country."

Former President Joe Biden on Nov. 20 awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Richards.

"With absolute courage, she fearlessly leads us forward to be the America we say we are - a nation of freedom," Biden said in a Facebook post.

"Through her work to lift up the dignity of workers, defend and advance women's reproductive rights and equality, and mobilize Americans to exercise their power to vote, she has carved an inspiring legacy," Biden said.

Richards and her husband, Kirk Adams, lived in New York City. She is survived by Adams and their three children.

