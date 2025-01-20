Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 20, 2025 / 10:16 PM

U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot in Vermont; FBI investigating

By Darryl Coote
A U.S. Border Patrol agent was fatally shot in northern Vermont on Monday afternoon. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A U.S. Border Patrol agent was fatally shot in northern Vermont on Monday afternoon. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A U.S. Border Patrol agent was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Vermont, state police said. Federal authorities are investigating.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear. Vermont State Police said in a statement that the shooting occurred at 3:15 p.m. EST on Interstate 91 in the town of Coventry, located in northern Vermont near the U.S.-Canada border.

Advertisement

The FBI Albany said in a separate statement on Monday night that a "subject" was also killed in the shooting. A third person was also injured and taken into custody, it said.

The identity of the slain agent was not released, but Homeland Security said they had been assigned to U.S. Border Patrol's Swanton Sector.

"Every day, our Border Patrol agents put themselves in harm's way so that Americans and our homeland are safe and secure," Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman said in a statement.

"My prayers and deepest condolences are with our Department, the Agent's family, loved ones and colleagues."

Border Patrol Union - NBPC also issued its condolences on X.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, friends and coworkers of our fallen brother in green in Vermont," it said in the statement.

Advertisement

Vermont State Police said federal authorities, including the FBI, are leading the investigation.

Huffman said the shooting will be "swiftly investigated."

I-91 was closed in both directions, with only the north lane opening up Monday night, as state police warned of "a long-duration closure" of the southbound lane.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump pardons Jan. 6 defendants, signs executive orders to secure U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump pardons Jan. 6 defendants, signs executive orders to secure U.S.-Mexico border
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump issued a mass pardon Monday of all defendants of the Jan. 6 riots and signed a number of executive orders, including securing the U.S.-Mexico border, as he spoke with reporters in the Oval Office.
Senate passes Laken Riley Act over Democratic Party opposition
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate passes Laken Riley Act over Democratic Party opposition
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate voted 64-35 on Monday to pass the proposed Laken Riley Act and sent the measure to the House of Representatives for consideration.
Trump declares border, energy emergencies after sworn in as 47th president
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump declares border, energy emergencies after sworn in as 47th president
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Donald Trump took his his oath as 47th president of the United States in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
Senate unanimously confirms Rubio as secretary of state
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate unanimously confirms Rubio as secretary of state
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., officially is confirmed as the nation's secretary of state by a 99-0 vote in the Senate.
Trump's 'golden age' of America includes action on energy, border emergencies
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump's 'golden age' of America includes action on energy, border emergencies
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump previewed his plans for his first executive actions during his inauguration speech in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday.
SouthEast Bank agrees to $1.5M student loan discrimination settlement
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
SouthEast Bank agrees to $1.5M student loan discrimination settlement
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Officials for SouthEast Bank have agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle federal claims accusing the bank of discriminating against black and aboriginal graduates seeking to refinance their student loans.
39th MLK Day sees public service events, celebrations across U.S.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
39th MLK Day sees public service events, celebrations across U.S.
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The United States is paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's legacy the same day a new president was inaugurated.
L.A. on 'high alert' with Santa Ana winds; Trump to visit California wildfire damage this week
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
L.A. on 'high alert' with Santa Ana winds; Trump to visit California wildfire damage this week
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will visit southern California this week amid looming winds and threats of new flames with tens of thousands of acres torched and buildings destroyed, according to reports.
President Trump signs executive orders before inaugural crowd at Capital One Arena
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
President Trump signs executive orders before inaugural crowd at Capital One Arena
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed a series of executive actions before 20,000 supporters for an indoor inaugural parade Monday inside Capital One Arena, after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.
Former President Joe Biden thanks staff, vows to stay in 'fight' in farewell speech
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Former President Joe Biden thanks staff, vows to stay in 'fight' in farewell speech
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Former President Joe Biden delivered his farewell speech Monday after the inauguration of 47th President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump declares border, energy emergencies after sworn in as 47th president
Trump declares border, energy emergencies after sworn in as 47th president
Biden issues preemptive pardons for Fauci, Milley, Capitol police, family members
Biden issues preemptive pardons for Fauci, Milley, Capitol police, family members
Melania Trump launches cryptocurrency ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration
Melania Trump launches cryptocurrency ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration
Biden grants clemency to Native American activist Leonard Peltier, others at last minute
Biden grants clemency to Native American activist Leonard Peltier, others at last minute
China executes 2 men behind separate deadly attacks in November
China executes 2 men behind separate deadly attacks in November
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement