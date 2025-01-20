U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot in Vermont; FBI investigating

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was fatally shot in northern Vermont on Monday afternoon. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A U.S. Border Patrol agent was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Vermont, state police said. Federal authorities are investigating. Circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear. Vermont State Police said in a statement that the shooting occurred at 3:15 p.m. EST on Interstate 91 in the town of Coventry, located in northern Vermont near the U.S.-Canada border. Advertisement

The FBI Albany said in a separate statement on Monday night that a "subject" was also killed in the shooting. A third person was also injured and taken into custody, it said.

The identity of the slain agent was not released, but Homeland Security said they had been assigned to U.S. Border Patrol's Swanton Sector.

"Every day, our Border Patrol agents put themselves in harm's way so that Americans and our homeland are safe and secure," Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman said in a statement.

"My prayers and deepest condolences are with our Department, the Agent's family, loved ones and colleagues."

Border Patrol Union - NBPC also issued its condolences on X.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, friends and coworkers of our fallen brother in green in Vermont," it said in the statement.

Advertisement

Vermont State Police said federal authorities, including the FBI, are leading the investigation.

Huffman said the shooting will be "swiftly investigated."

I-91 was closed in both directions, with only the north lane opening up Monday night, as state police warned of "a long-duration closure" of the southbound lane.