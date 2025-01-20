L.A. on 'high alert' with Santa Ana winds; Trump to visit California wildfire damage this week

1 of 2 | Homes are burned to the ground after the Palisades Fire destroyed beach homes in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said he will visit southern California this week amid looming winds and threats of new flames with tens of thousands of acres torched, according to multiple reports. "I'm going to go out there on Friday to see it and to get it moving back," the new president said ahead of the inauguration at a rally amid an standing invite by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Advertisement

At least 27 people have died and at least 17,000 structures destroyed, according to some reports, so far by the ongoing wildfires in southern California which erupted around Jan. 7 when hurricane-like Santa Ana winds swept through the dry region.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service warned "particularly dangerous situation" red flag warnings will be in effect from noon Monday to 10 a.m. PT Tuesday for much of the area.

"Everyone needs to be on high alert," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Monday.

The Eaton Fire in Los Angeles County is reported to be 87% contained with more than 14,000 acres burned by fire, according to the state. The Palisades Fire, meanwhile, has destroyed more than 23,700 acres at only 59% containment.

On Sunday, Newsom announced the state will mobilize and preposition more than 130 fire engines, water tenders, scores of aircraft and other machinery to Southern California along with extra manpower via California's Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System.

"Los Angeles and partner firefighters are pre-deployed, and we ask Angelenos to be prepared in case they need to evacuate," the mayor added.

Moreover, AccuWeather estimates that damage and economic loss will total more than $250 billion. But five major banks agreed to provide mortgage relief to customers affected by wildfires, Newsom revealed over the weekend.

"We're going to get some of the best builders in the world," Trump says. "We'll get it moving back."

The governor's office on Sunday said it was glad Trump finally accepted Newsom's invite to visit the destruction in Los Angeles.

In a statement, Newsom's office wrote he hopes Trump will meet "directly with the Americans affected by these firestorms, sees the devastation firsthand, and joins the Governor and others in thanking the heroic firefighters and first responders who are putting their lives on the line."

Meanwhile, conditions were expected to persist through Thursday before Trump's visit due to low humidity and offshore winds with several areas likely to feel humidity between 2% and 5% to Thursday, according to the weather agency.