Jan. 19, 2025 / 2:17 PM

Rashida Tlaib joins Palestinian Americans celebrating Gaza ceasefire online

By Adam Schrader
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-MI., holds a sign reading, "Guilty of Genocide" as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress in July 2024. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-MI., holds a sign reading, "Guilty of Genocide" as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress in July 2024. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Palestinian Americans across the United States, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib, celebrated a ceasefire between Hamas and Israeli fighters in Gaza that went into effect Sunday.

Tlaib, the only Palestinian American serving in the U.S. Congress, made a post on Sunday condemning the "genocide" in Gaza and noting that she voted against banning TikTok, a platform where users had shared strong support for Palestinians that went dark Sunday.

"I voted against the ban of TikTok because I knew based on the timing that this was to suppress the anti-genocide advocates using the platform to educate and organize to stop our funding of it," Tlaib said. "Don't forget why they really did it."

Palestinian American activist Linda Sarsour wrote on Instagram that she was "so happy" but "also devastated" for her people.

"Today, thousands began returning to their homes just to find piles of rubble. Some evacuated with their homes still intact only to return to find them bombed and all their belongings lost," she wrote.

"Some are returning to find the dead bodies of their loved ones under the rubble so they can properly bury them."

Afnan Isleem Algharabli, the owner of the Balady Stitch Shop in Ohio who grew up between Gaza and the United States, said on social media that she didn't want to put her phone down for the first time in over a year amid the news.

"Hours until the ceasefire takes place. I cannot wait until my people can feel some positivity again," Algharabli had said ahead of the ceasefire.

The Palestinian owners of the Bay Area bakery Reems California said ahead of the ceasefire that they were "overwhelmed with emotion" upon announcements that a deal had been reached.

"We know the struggle for liberation is long. Today we breathe. Today we grieve all those we have lost over the past 15 month," they wrote. "Today we cherish the steadfastness and resilience of our people in Gaza."

And the owners of the popular Palestinian restaurant chain Ayat in New York are offering buy-one-get-one-free shawarma sandwiches or platters to celebrate.

"As a Palestinian restaurant, Ayat stands for more than just food -- we represent a culture of resilience, love, and unity," the owners of Ayat wrote.

"With the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza, we are filled with hope and thankfulness. Let us come together to honor this step towards honoring life and praying for the countless that were murdered in cold blood."

And Olive and Heart, a U.S.-based small-batch vegan candle shop, shared a message ahead of the ceasefire with a quote by Hassan Al-Qatrawi, an author and psychologist from Gaza.

"When a ceasefire is announced, I will just run. No one ask me where. I myself don't even know. I will just run and run," Al-Qatrawi said. "The important thing is to arrive at a quiet place: a place that allows me to weep for a long time."

Meanwhile, Interlink Publishing, founded by Palestinian American Michel Moushabeck, did not yet directly address the ceasefire but still posted Sunday to raise awareness of Palestinian issues. It shared an image of a book it has published that gives voice to children across Palestine that is facing calls for it to be banned.

Moushabeck's family fled Jerusalem in 1948 after the formation of Israel and his family's home remains occupied by an Israeli family, The Guardian reported in 2021.

