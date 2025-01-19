Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 19, 2025 / 10:46 PM

Newsom: 5 banks commit to mortgage relief for wildfire victims

By Darryl Coote
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday that five banks have committed to offer mortgage relief to victims of ongoing wildfires burning near Los Angeles. Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday that five banks have committed to offer mortgage relief to victims of ongoing wildfires burning near Los Angeles. Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Five major banks have agreed to provide mortgage relief to customers affected by wildfires that have ravaged thousands of homes, businesses and structures in the Los Angeles area, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced over the weekend.

Fires that erupted earlier this month have scorched tens of thousands of acres, killing at least 27 people and destroyed some 15,000 structures, with two of the blazes still uncontained as of Sunday night.

Advertisement

Newsom, in a Saturday statement, said that the Bank of America, Citi, JP Morgan Chase, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo have committed to offering a 90-day mortgage payment forbearance period to property owners in designated fire areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Under the commitment, the banks will not report the missed payments to credit agencies, according to the Democratic governor's office.

Relief for mortgage-related late fees incurred during the 90-day period is also included in the commitment, along with protection from new foreclosures or evictions for at least 60 days, it said, adding that there will also be additional opportunities for relief.

The states is also engaging the California Bankers Association, the California Credit Union League and the California Mortgage Bankers Association, according to the governor's office, which said they "have expressed their support for these relief efforts."

Advertisement

The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation is currently surveying state-chartered financial institutions with expectations that additional commitments will be announced in the coming days.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Newsom deploys more firefighting resources as red flag warnings issued for Los Angeles
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Newsom deploys more firefighting resources as red flag warnings issued for Los Angeles
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Two major fires are still uncontained in the Los Angeles area with red flag warnings issued for Monday, meaning powerful Santa Ana winds will make conditions hard for crews to fight already devastating blazes.
Snow, ice and frigid temperatures bear down on Northeast
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Snow, ice and frigid temperatures bear down on Northeast
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A deep and powerful trough of cold air will drop south from Canada this week, sending temperatures plummeting from the western United States to the eastern seaboard and as far south as the Florida panhandle.
Trump promises to end '4 long years of American decline'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump promises to end '4 long years of American decline'
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- President elect Donald Trump told a crowd of supporters in Washington, D.C., Sunday afternoon that 'four long years of American decline" will end," and that nation will "begin a brand new day of American strength and pro
TikTok returns after Trump says users 'deserve to see' inauguration
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
TikTok returns after Trump says users 'deserve to see' inauguration
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Returning President Donald Trump, ahead of his second term in office, said Sunday that TikTok users "deserve to see" his "exciting inauguration" as he promised an extension that would keep the app from staying dark.
Biden closes out term with more clemency orders, pardons
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden closes out term with more clemency orders, pardons
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- On his final day in office, President Joe Biden pardoned five people, including a prominent civil rights activist who died in the 1940s and the speaker of the Virginia House.
Rashida Tlaib joins Palestinian Americans celebrating Gaza ceasefire online
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Rashida Tlaib joins Palestinian Americans celebrating Gaza ceasefire online
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Palestinian Americans across the United States, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib, celebrated a ceasefire between Hamas and Israeli fighters in Gaza that went into effect Sunday.
Chinese app Xiaohongshu springs to U.S. dominance as TikTok ban takes effect
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Chinese app Xiaohongshu springs to U.S. dominance as TikTok ban takes effect
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, also referred to as RedNote in English, has sprung to supremacy as the top free app on iPhone as the ban on TikTok took effect Sunday, drawing the ire of U.S. lawmakers.
Clock runs out on TikTok: Platform goes dark in U.S. ahead of Sunday deadline
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Clock runs out on TikTok: Platform goes dark in U.S. ahead of Sunday deadline
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- TikTok plans to cease operations in the United States on Sunday unless President Joe Biden intervenes before he leaves office one day later.
Arctic temps spread into Midwest, will reach East Coast by late Sunday
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Arctic temps spread into Midwest, will reach East Coast by late Sunday
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Dangerously cold weather spread over the Midwest on Saturday and is headed toward the East Coast, where temperatures well below seasonal norms are expected starting late Sunday and into next week.
'People's March' protesters rally in Washington ahead of Trump inauguration
U.S. News // 1 day ago
'People's March' protesters rally in Washington ahead of Trump inauguration
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of people rallied in Washington, D.C., on Saturday for the "People's March," held to protest the pending inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden closes out term with more clemency orders, pardons
Biden closes out term with more clemency orders, pardons
Chinese app Xiaohongshu springs to U.S. dominance as TikTok ban takes effect
Chinese app Xiaohongshu springs to U.S. dominance as TikTok ban takes effect
TikTok returns after Trump says users 'deserve to see' inauguration
TikTok returns after Trump says users 'deserve to see' inauguration
Newsom deploys more firefighting resources as red flag warnings issued for Los Angeles
Newsom deploys more firefighting resources as red flag warnings issued for Los Angeles
First Israeli hostages, Palestinian captives released as cease-fire takes effect
First Israeli hostages, Palestinian captives released as cease-fire takes effect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement