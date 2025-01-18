Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 18, 2025 / 4:12 PM

$TRUMP speculative crypto meme coin rises 600% overnight

By Mike Heuer & Allen cone
Donald Trump is rushed off stage by Secret Service during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, on July 13, 2024. The incident has become the basis of the $TRUMP meme coin in which he is holding up his right fist and is imposed over the word "FIGHT" three times. File Photo by David Maxwell/EPA-EFE
Donald Trump is rushed off stage by Secret Service during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, on July 13, 2024. The incident has become the basis of the $TRUMP meme coin in which he is holding up his right fist and is imposed over the word "FIGHT" three times. File Photo by David Maxwell/EPA-EFE

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump launched the $TRUMP crypto meme coin, which generated more than $6.27 billion in market capitalization, a 600% rise in one day.

The speculative coin, which represents his "fight, fight, fight" response to the assassination attempt, was trading for $31 Saturday afternoon for 200 million initially available and a planned 1 billion released over the next three years, USA Today reported.

Advertisement

According to Bitcoin.com, meme coins are cryptocurrencies or digital assets inspired by internet memes and online communities. "They often start as jokes or social experiments but can gain significant market value and attention due to their viral nature and community support," according to the website.

Although the crypto coin is not intended as an investment opportunity, its value rose substantially overnight, Axios reported.

"It's time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING!" Trump said while announcing the meme coin Friday in a Truth Social post.

Advertisement

The meme features an image of Trump holding up his right fist and imposed over the word "FIGHT," which appears three times.

The image is reminiscent of Trump repeatedly imploring attendees to "fight" after he survived an assassination attempt that wounded his right ear during his political rally in Butler, Pa., on July 13.

Blockchain platform Solana developed the meme coin and intends to raise the initial allotment over the next three years, Forbes reported.

Trump Organization subsidiaries CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC own the additional 800 million $TRUMP meme coins. There is a three-year unlocking schedule, meaning they cannot get rid of all their holdings at once.

The planned release of the billion coins has a $31.37 billion fully diluted valuation

The meme coin's official website includes a disclaimer saying the meme coin is not intended as an investment opportunity or a security and is not political or affiliated with any political campaign, political office or government agency.

Trump hosted a "Crypto Ball" Friday night in Washington, D.C., and announced his official meme coin during the event held for the growing cryptocurrency industry.

Several other Trump-themed meme coins have been created, but $TRUMP is the first to be officially endorsed by Trump.

Advertisement

In September, sons Donald Jr. and Eric. launched World Liberty Financial, a platform for people to borrow, lend and earn interest on crypto.

During his presidential campaign, Trump vowed to create a bitcoin national stockpile and proclaimed "Crypto is the future. Let's embrace this incredible technology and lead the world in digital economy."

In December, he named venture capitalist and Elon Musk associate David Sacks as the artificial intelligence and crypto czar.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Clock ticking on TikTok: Platform to go dark in U.S. unless Biden intervenes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Clock ticking on TikTok: Platform to go dark in U.S. unless Biden intervenes
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- TikTok plans to cease operations in the United States on Sunday unless President Joe Biden intervenes before he leaves office one day later.
Progress cited in containing L.A. wildfires as first residents allowed to re-enter
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Progress cited in containing L.A. wildfires as first residents allowed to re-enter
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Firefighters said Saturday they're making significant progress in containing the two biggest wildfires in the Los Angeles area as the first displaced residents were being allowed to return to their charred neighborhoods.
Justice Department sues Walgreens over opioid drug prescriptions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department sues Walgreens over opioid drug prescriptions
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has filed a civil lawsuit against Walgreens, accusing the 124-year-old pharmacy chain of dispensing millions of unlawful prescriptions over a period of several years.
Federal government to hit $36T debt limit on Tuesday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal government to hit $36T debt limit on Tuesday
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump will take charge of a federal government that will reach its self-imposed debt limit of $36 trillion dollars a day after he is sworn in on Monday.
Deportation raids reportedly to begin in Chicago after Trump sworn in
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Deportation raids reportedly to begin in Chicago after Trump sworn in
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration plans to immediately order a series of deportation raids targeting illegal immigrants, according to multiple reports Saturday.
Arctic temps spread into Midwest, will reach East Coast by late Sunday
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Arctic temps spread into Midwest, will reach East Coast by late Sunday
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Dangerously cold weather spread over the Midwest on Saturday and is headed toward the East Coast, where temperatures well below seasonal norms are expected starting late Sunday and into next week.
Sotheby's latest Visions of America exhibition opens in New York
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Sotheby's latest Visions of America exhibition opens in New York
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Sotheby's Visions of America exhibition opened in New York on Friday, once again featuring a selection of American art, objects and innovation, including a rare copy of the Declaration of Independence.
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted tapped to fill Vance's U.S. Senate seat
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted tapped to fill Vance's U.S. Senate seat
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted on Friday was chosen by his boss, Gov. Mike DeWine, to fill out the remainder of Vice President-elect JD Vance's term in the U.S. Senate.
Incursion of non-native fruit flies requires $129M in emergency funding
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Incursion of non-native fruit flies requires $129M in emergency funding
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Department of Agriculture said Friday it has tapped $129 million in emergency funding to battle a worsening incursion of exotic, invasive fruit flies from Mexico and Guatemala.
U.S., Canada back Haudenosaunee Nationals' bid to compete in 2028 Olympics
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S., Canada back Haudenosaunee Nationals' bid to compete in 2028 Olympics
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The United States and Canada on Friday officially endorsed an effort by the Haudenosaunee Confederacy of indigenous tribes to compete in lacrosse under its own flag at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Incursion of non-native fruit flies requires $129M in emergency funding
Incursion of non-native fruit flies requires $129M in emergency funding
Arctic temps spread into Midwest, will reach East Coast by late Sunday
Arctic temps spread into Midwest, will reach East Coast by late Sunday
Deportation raids reportedly to begin in Chicago after Trump sworn in
Deportation raids reportedly to begin in Chicago after Trump sworn in
Hamas to free first 3 Israeli hostages Sunday if cease-fire takes effect
Hamas to free first 3 Israeli hostages Sunday if cease-fire takes effect
Serious injuries, no fatalities after Spanish resort ski lift collapse
Serious injuries, no fatalities after Spanish resort ski lift collapse
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement