Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 18, 2025 / 12:34 PM

Deportation raids reportedly to begin in Chicago after Trump sworn in

By Simon Druker
President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration plans to immediately order a series of deportation raids targeting illegal immigrants, according to multiple reports Saturday. Pool Photo by Brendan McDermid/UPI
1 of 2 | President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration plans to immediately order a series of deportation raids targeting illegal immigrants, according to multiple reports Saturday. Pool Photo by Brendan McDermid/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration plans to immediately order a series of deportation raids targeting illegal immigrants, according to multiple reports Saturday.

Chicago is expected to be the first major city targeted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as part of Operation Safeguard, the New York Times reported, citing two people familiar with planning the undertaking.

Advertisement

The massive deportation operation is expected to target criminals and gang members in the United States illegally and run for one week.

Trump has promised to conduct the largest deportation program in U.S. history, both during his presidential campaign and as part of his post-election rhetoric.

Related

Up to 200 ICE agents are being sent to Chicago to help kick off the operation on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported. The agency has already asked agents to volunteer for the post-inauguration raids.

"There's gonna be a big raid across the country," Tom Homan, who will be in charge of U.S. borders once Trump takes office, told Fox News in an interview.

Homan has previously said he will instruct ICE agents to carry out raids on illegal immigrants at their workplaces.

Advertisement

In addition to Chicago, the sweeping crackdown will also target other major U.S. cities with large immigrant populations.

Trump is said to be prioritizing so-called sanctuary cities, where municipal officials have previously offered limited cooperation with federal immigration officials on the deportation front.

Under President Joe Biden's administration, ICE agents have generally limited their involvement to illegal immigrants perceived to be national security threats, those with serious criminal records and people having recently crossed the border into the United States.

New York Mayor Eric Adams recently met with Trump and signaled his city's willingness to work with the new administration.

Trump is set to take the oath of office Monday, with cold weather forcing the inauguration to take place indoors.

Latest Headlines

Clock ticking on TikTok: Company to go dark in U.S. unless Biden intervenes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Clock ticking on TikTok: Company to go dark in U.S. unless Biden intervenes
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- TikTok plans to cease operations in the United States on Sunday unless President Joe Biden intervenes before he leaves office one day later.
Arctic air mass to plunge much of U.S. into deep freeze over weekend
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Arctic air mass to plunge much of U.S. into deep freeze over weekend
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Dangerously cold weather will put much of the United States into a deep freeze over the weekend as temperatures are expected to plunge by up to 40 degrees behind an Arctic air mass.
Sotheby's latest Visions of America exhibition opens in New York
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Sotheby's latest Visions of America exhibition opens in New York
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Sotheby's Visions of America exhibition opened in New York on Friday, once again featuring a selection of American art, objects and innovation, including a rare copy of the Declaration of Independence.
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted tapped to fill Vance's U.S. Senate seat
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted tapped to fill Vance's U.S. Senate seat
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted on Friday was chosen by his boss, Gov. Mike DeWine, to fill out the remainder of Vice President-elect JD Vance's term in the U.S. Senate.
Incursion of non-native fruit flies requires $129M in emergency funding
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Incursion of non-native fruit flies requires $129M in emergency funding
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Department of Agriculture said Friday it has tapped $129 million in emergency funding to battle a worsening incursion of exotic, invasive fruit flies from Mexico and Guatemala.
U.S., Canada back Haudenosaunee Nationals' bid to compete in 2028 Olympics
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
U.S., Canada back Haudenosaunee Nationals' bid to compete in 2028 Olympics
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The United States and Canada on Friday officially endorsed an effort by the Haudenosaunee Confederacy of indigenous tribes to compete in lacrosse under its own flag at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
Chinese entities sanctioned over roles in American cyberattacks
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Chinese entities sanctioned over roles in American cyberattacks
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- American officials on Friday slapped a Chinese company and a man affiliated with China's Ministry of State Security with sanctions for their roles in cyberattacks in December.
In single bust, U.S. border officers find what they say is 9 pounds of drugs worth $158K
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
In single bust, U.S. border officers find what they say is 9 pounds of drugs worth $158K
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A drug interception this week at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge resulted in officers finding $158,145 worth of heroin in a single enforcement action.
Michael Whatley re-elected as chair of RNC, pledges to 'protect' Donald Trump
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Michael Whatley re-elected as chair of RNC, pledges to 'protect' Donald Trump
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Michael Whatley was re-elected to lead the Republican National Committee on Friday as its chair after leading the GOP to the presidency and control of both chambers of Congress.
Trump's homeland security pick Noem unclear about border authority
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump's homeland security pick Noem unclear about border authority
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The first week of confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks concluded Friday with Department of Homeland Security nominee Kristi Noem.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arctic air mass to plunge much of U.S. into deep freeze over weekend
Arctic air mass to plunge much of U.S. into deep freeze over weekend
Incursion of non-native fruit flies requires $129M in emergency funding
Incursion of non-native fruit flies requires $129M in emergency funding
Trump inauguration to be held indoors at U.S. Capitol due to extreme cold
Trump inauguration to be held indoors at U.S. Capitol due to extreme cold
U.S., Canada back Haudenosaunee Nationals' bid to compete in 2028 Olympics
U.S., Canada back Haudenosaunee Nationals' bid to compete in 2028 Olympics
Macron, U.N. Secretary-General: Israel must pull out of southern Lebanon
Macron, U.N. Secretary-General: Israel must pull out of southern Lebanon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement