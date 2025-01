Michael Whatley, chairman of the Republican National Committee, addresses the 2024 Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on July 15, 2024. He was re-elected to lead the GOP on Friday. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Michael Whatley was re-elected to lead the Republican National Committee on Friday as its chair after leading the GOP to the presidency and control of both chambers of Congress. President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the party a year ago over Ronna McDaniel, Whatley was credited with pulling the GOP together for a third Trump presidential run. Advertisement

Whatley warned the party that the key to implementing Trump's agenda will be holding both chambers again in 2026 so that work must begin immediately.

"The radical left will waste no time putting the brakes on President Trump's agenda," Whatley said at the RNC annual meeting, according to Politico.

Whatley was serving as the North Carolina GOP chair and general counsel for the national committee when he was plucked from there by Trump to lead the RNC while McDaniel was still in office. He called on members to rally around the president-elect over the next four years.

"This organization has got to be the tip of the spear," Whatley said, according to Fox News. "And as your chairman, I promise this organization will be the tip of the spear to protect Donald Trump."

Trump paved the way for Whatley's return, saying last month on Truth Social that he asked for him to return as chairman for another term. He called Whatley a "smart, tough lawyer" and credited him with building its network of poll watchers for the November convention.