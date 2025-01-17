Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 17, 2025 / 12:51 AM

DoubleTree violated Civil Rights Act, Justice Department says

By Mark Moran
Undated photo of Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice
Undated photo of Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has reached an agreement with the owner of the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel at SeaWorld in Orlando for allegedly discriminating against people of Arab descent by canceling a conference at the hotel, officials announced Thursday.

The hotel canceled the conference to be held by the Arab America Foundation, a non-profit educational and cultural organization, in November 2023, just a week before it was scheduled to begin, which the Justice Department said violated the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Advertisement

"No one may be denied the right to use hotel facilities because of their national origin," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division," in a statement released by the Justice Department.

The Justice Department said the hotel's decision to cancel the conference was not based on any legitimate, non-discriminatory reason. The hotel claimed that it canceled the conference due to security concerns, but the Justice Department said in the release that the hotel had reported no such threats or conference-related risks.

"Rather, the decision to cancel was based on the national origin of the Arab America Foundation's members and the conference attendees," the Justice Department said.

Advertisement

The settlement requires the DoubleTree to issue a statement to the Arab America Foundation that all guests are welcome, including members of the foundation and its guests, retain a compliance officer for two years, craft new anti-discrimination policies, and provide related employee training, among other directives.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Biden erases more than $600M in final round of student loan forgiveness
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden erases more than $600M in final round of student loan forgiveness
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The outgoing Biden administration announced its final round of student loan forgiveness on Thursday, erasing more than $600 million in debt held by more than 8,000 borrowers.
American Express agrees to $109 million fine for deceptive marketing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
American Express agrees to $109 million fine for deceptive marketing
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- American Express has agreed to pay nearly $109 million in fines related to deceptive marketing and false account allegations, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Vehicle plunges into Potomac River following crash on Arlington Memorial Bridge
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Vehicle plunges into Potomac River following crash on Arlington Memorial Bridge
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A vehicle plunged into the Potomac River following a collision with a second vehicle on the Arlington Memorial Bridge on Thursday evening, authorities said.
White House announces plan to help military children
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House announces plan to help military children
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Education and defense officials have combined efforts to launch programs that support military children with disabilities, the White House said Thursday.
Kamala Harris signs ceremonial vice president's desk ahead of leaving office
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kamala Harris signs ceremonial vice president's desk ahead of leaving office
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris signed the drawer of the vice president's ceremonial desk at the White House on Thursday.
In farewell, Merrick Garland praises Justice Department successes, guiding 'norms'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
In farewell, Merrick Garland praises Justice Department successes, guiding 'norms'
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland said "norms" determine the principles upon which the Justice Department operates while bidding farewell to staffers after leading it over the past four years.
Treasury secretary nominee Bessent favors tax cuts, China tariffs, Russia sanctions
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Treasury secretary nominee Bessent favors tax cuts, China tariffs, Russia sanctions
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump's Treasury secretary nominee Scott Bessent favors imposing tariffs on China, sanctions on Russia and making 2017 tax cuts permanent.
For first time, FDA approves marketing of nicotine pouch products
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
For first time, FDA approves marketing of nicotine pouch products
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday okayed the marketing of 20 Zyn nicotine pouch products after undertaking an extensive scientific review of them.
Low-cost airline Spirit cuts 200 additional jobs under its bankruptcy plan
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Low-cost airline Spirit cuts 200 additional jobs under its bankruptcy plan
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The low-cost air carrier Spirit has cut 200 jobs as part of its plan to emerge from bankruptcy, the airline announced Thursday. This comes after the company recently eliminated 330 pilot jobs.
EPA pick Lee Zeldin downplays Trump's 'climate hoax' stance, pressure from fossil fuel industry
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
EPA pick Lee Zeldin downplays Trump's 'climate hoax' stance, pressure from fossil fuel industry
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee is questioning the nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Lee Zeldin, in a confirmation hearing Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israeli shelling in Gaza continues after Netanyahu postpones cease-fire deal with Hamas
Israeli shelling in Gaza continues after Netanyahu postpones cease-fire deal with Hamas
Mike Johnson removes Mike Turner from House Intelligence Committee
Mike Johnson removes Mike Turner from House Intelligence Committee
U.S. sues Southwest, fines Frontier over 'chronically' delayed flights
U.S. sues Southwest, fines Frontier over 'chronically' delayed flights
Witnesses vouch for AG pick Pam Bondi's fitness in second confirmation hearing
Witnesses vouch for AG pick Pam Bondi's fitness in second confirmation hearing
Tentative settlement reached in $148M Rudy Giuliani defamation case
Tentative settlement reached in $148M Rudy Giuliani defamation case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement