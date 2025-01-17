DoubleTree violated Civil Rights Act, Justice Department says

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has reached an agreement with the owner of the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel at SeaWorld in Orlando for allegedly discriminating against people of Arab descent by canceling a conference at the hotel, officials announced Thursday.
The hotel canceled the conference to be held by the Arab America Foundation, a non-profit educational and cultural organization, in November 2023, just a week before it was scheduled to begin, which the Justice Department said violated the 1964 Civil Rights Act.